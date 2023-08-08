On Tuesday (August 8), Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi courted controversy after he claimed to be aware of ‘secret conversations’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

While addressing the Chair, he insinuated that Om Birla somehow leaked private conversations/ requests made by the Congress MPs to the rest of the Parliament. “You are the guardian of the Lok Sabha,” Gogoi said, threatening to reveal secret talks between PM Modi and Om Birla.

“Should I tell everyone what PM Modi has said inside your Office? But I do not want to do that,” he claimed. At that point, Union Home Minister Amit Shah objected to his remarks and challenged him to reveal the supposed ‘secret conversation’ between PM Modi and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

“Yes, tell us…These are serious allegations, Mr Speaker…” emphasised Amit Shah. Another BJP MP, Pralhad Joshi, pointed out that Gaurav Gogoi cannot make nonsensical remarks about the Prime Minister and the Lok Sabha Chair.

Gaurav Gogoi told Om Birla, “We try to keep our private conversations with you, private.” The Congress leader suggested that the Lok Sabha Speaker has somehow leaked their private chats to the BJP MPs.

Om Birla intervened into the matter and stated, “We should never make remarks, which are not rooted in facts and truth.” Gogoi made the contentious remarks after BJP leader Pralhad Joshi mocked Rahul Gandhi for opting to not open the no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha.

“We got information that Rahul Gandhi will talk in place of Gaurav Gogoi. What happened Sir!? We were excited to hear him. Why is he not here??”, Joshi had said. Gaurav Gogoi was quick to assume that Om Birla passed on the information to him.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister pointed out that the matter was already in public domain and that it was not a privileged conversation. The Congress MP shrewdly avoided responding to the challenge of Amit Shah and went on to open the discussion on the non-confidence motion.