On August 8, an unidentified individual vandalised the Kal Bhairav Dada temple next to the Dudheshwar crematorium along a river bank in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The miscreant vandalised the riverfront temple and also caused damage to the Hindu idol deities. Based on the CCTV video footage, the Sabarmati Riverfront East Police registered a complaint against an unknown person and began an investigation into the case.

As per the reports, the event has heightened tensions between the local communities who are demanding strict action against the miscreants. The Police official stated that a police team on August 9 was patrolling the river bank near the Dudheshwar cremation site at around 2:30 pm when they received information about the vandalism of the Kal Bhairav Dada temple.

‘Following the inputs, a police team rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation,” the police said. Further, reports reveal that the miscreant has broken the lamps installed in the temple. The Hanuman idol and other idols also stand vandalised. The police checked the CCTV footage of the incident in which it could be seen that a man entered the temple premise and damaged the idols.

The police also noticed that the eye of the idol of Kal Bhairav Dada in the temple was missing. There was a small idol of Lord Shankar which was also completely broken. Further, the miscreant broke several tiles of the temples which had photos of Hindu Gods and Goddesses printed on them.

CCTV camera examination further showed that the event took place on August 8 between 8:50 to 9:50 pm. The accused could also be seen removing his clothes and dancing after damaging the temple.

PI VD Jhala of Riverfront East police station commented on the issue, saying, “Different teams have been set up to nab the youth seen in the CCTV. The reason behind committing this act will come to the fore after the accused is caught.”

Lord Bhairav, also known as Lord Kal Bhairav, is a Shaivite God who is worshipped by Buddhists, Jains, and Hindus. Reportedly, local Hindu community people have stated that their religious sentiments have been hurt as a result of the incident. Hindus have demanded strict punishment against the accused.

Based on the CCTV footage, the Sabarmati Riverfront East Police has registered a complaint against the unidentified person under Sections 295, 153-A(2) of the IPC for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and is conducting further investigation to trace the accused.