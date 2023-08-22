One of the accused in the 31st July anti-Hindu violence in Nuh, Aamir, has been arrested after a second encounter. The accused, who was armed, fired shots at the police team and was met with counter-firing. Aamir, a resident of Dhidara in Taoru village in Nuh, sustained a bullet wound in his right leg and was taken to the Nalhar medical hospital for treatment.

The Nuh crime branch recovered a locally-made gun and five cartridges from Aamir after the encounter in the hills of Aravalis in the Taoru area. The encounter reportedly ensued on Monday night at around 10 pm after police officer Amit received information that an accused in the Nuh violence case named Aamir was hiding in the ruins of nearby Aravali hills.

The arrest comes 12 days after two accused were arrested following a similar encounter. The Haryana police had nabbed Munsaid and Saikul following a police encounter. Saikul was shot in his leg; the duo was hiding in the Aravalli Hills in Haryana’s Nuh, which the Islamists had converted into a tactical cover to evade arrests after they unleashed violence on thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar on 31st July.

Five more accused were arrested in the case from Singar village after some locals handed over the accused to the cops, the police said on Monday, 21st August.

Meanwhile, the police have filed 60 FIRs in the violence and 264 accused have been arrested so far even as the hunt for more accused is underway. 11 people have been booked for spreading rumours on social media and one person has been arrested. On 12th August, the Haryana Police team and Special Task Force arrested a person identified as Afzal from Firozpur Jhirka for circulating provocative videos and audio on social media and messaging services.