Niranjan, a councillor from ward 5 of Kundli municipality in Sonipat, Haryana, received calls to raise slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ Death threats were also issued and the caller identified himself as contacting from POK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). He received the menacing message via the social media app Telegram. Threats continued to be delivered to him through the application.

The corporator who is a resident of the Kundli neighbourhood reportedly told the police that he received a call from an organisation known as ‘ID Red’ on his Telegram account. Some youngsters started abusing him just as he picked it up and threatened to murder him.

He mentioned that offensive comments about his religion were also passed during the call. Afterwards, he began repeatedly disconnecting the calls. His phone number was subsequently included in a group named ‘DOT’ and he was pressurised to chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ there.

He voiced that he turned off the internet data on his mobile out of frustration. They texted him a name of a Hindu organisation and accused him of being its member as well as made offensive statements against him.

He stated, “The person who threatened me claimed to be speaking from PoK. He added that he can also display his location to assure me.” However, he drew attention to the fact that the accused was using the Haryanvi language. He maintained that the situation was quite serious and that he did not ignore it because of the repeated scares he was experiencing.

He complained about the matter to the Kundli police station. The police have registered a case of threatening in this regard. They have opened an inquiry under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the perpetrator.

Inspector Rishikant Sharma, station house officer (SHO) Kundli revealed, “The report has been registered based on the complaint. The matter has been handed over to the cyber cell. The source of the threats will be uncovered after an investigation. His number has been put on surveillance.”