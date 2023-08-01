Nuh violence: How the media crafts a narrative to whitewash violence unleashed by Islamists and blame Hindus instead

On 31st July, almost 4000 Hindus participated in a Jalabhishek Yatra by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The religious procession came under attack by an Islamist mob in Nuh, Haryana. While Hindus were trapped in a hostage-like situation, news emerged that two home guards have been killed in the violence unleashed by Islamists during the Jalabhishek Yatra on a Shravan Somvar, the auspicious Monday of the Sravan month.

The police told OpIndia that one of the home guards was killed in the stone pelting by Islamists while the other was shot dead when the violence by Islamists was unleashed.

Speaking to OpIndia, VHP also informed that several temples had come under attack in the Nuh area of Mewat after the Islamists unleashed premeditated violence against Hindus.

One video which went viral on social media was a Hindu talking about how a Temple had come under attack and how the Islamists had burnt alive 3 Hindus. It was a live video that was uploaded on Instagram.

There were several other videos and pictures that emerged which showed the extent of the violence unleashed by Islamists. VHP has claimed that almost 30 temples came under attack in Nuh, however, the police have not confirmed the exact number of temples that were attacked.

VHP also said that the violence was planned and that the stones and bricks had been collected by the Islamists at least 2 days in advance. OpIndia was told that they were using Bajrang Dal activist ‘Monu Manesar’ as an excuse to spread fake news and incite violence. Interestingly, almost on cue, several Islamists on Twitter started sharing an old video of Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav, claiming that he was present at the Shobha Yatra and therefore, the violence erupted. This, however, turned out to be false.

OpIndia did a detailed fact-check confirming that the video was from last year and that Monu Manesar was not present at the religious procession.

Essentially, the Islamists seem to have meticulously planned to unleash violence against a Hindu religious procession that takes place every year. The police have confirmed that the procession had the required permission from the police. After unleashing planned violence against thousands of Hindus, they started spreading fake news on Twitter claiming that the violence was unleashed because of the presence of Monu Manesar. This turned out to be fake since Manesar was not present at the procession at all.

The media extended all the help to the Islamists to blame the victims after the violence

The media, on its part, ensured that they extend help to the Islamists to blame the victims after unleashing violence against devotees.

Maktoob media, the Islamist portal which had tried to shield Islamists during the JNU violence after anti-CAA protests and the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, peddling fake news regularly, published two reports on the issue that deserve a harder look.

Their first report on the issue was headlined, “Haryana: 1 killed, 5 injured as clashes breakout during VHP rally in Nuh”.

The headline itself hinted that the rally turned violent, essentially insinuating that it was the Hindus who were a part of the religious procession turned violent. Note how in the headline they fail to even acknowledge that it was a religious procession.

The first part of their report also fails to identify the “rally” as a religious procession. It further repeats the trope that the rally itself turned violent, not that it was attacked from the outside, insinuating that it was the Hindus who unleashed violence and not the Islamists – this, when 2500-4000 Hindus were stuck in a hostage-like situation for hours in a temple, rescued only on Tuesday morning.

In the report, they also inserted the Monu Manesar angle, further claiming that the Muslims were opposing Manesar being a part of the procession because it would “disturb harmony”.

They write, “The violence broke out around Monday noon when around half-a-dozen vehicles carrying devotees reached Nuh Chowk leading to rumors that Monu Manesar was inside one of the vehicles”.

While Maktoob acknowledges that it was a “rumour”, it failed to include in their report that the rumour was also spread by Islamists themselves and then, this rumour was used to justify the violence.

Manesar was not a part of the procession. But even if we assume for a moment that he was, it is interesting that Islamists used that as an excuse to unleash mass-level, planned violence against Hindus, attack on Temples and holding almost 4000 devotees hostage. They used this to even justify the murder of 2 home guards and several Hindus who were injured.

Here are some images of Hindus who were seriously injured during the violence which was unleashed by Islamists.

Injured person in Nuh violence

Injured person in Nuh violence

Here is a video of an injured Hindu after the mob violence by Islamists.

Another video shows a terribly injured VHP karyakarta after the religious procession came under attack by a violent Muslim mob #Haryana pic.twitter.com/UVo6FuardD — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) July 31, 2023

This is the condition of Hindus due to a mere rumour that one individual would be present at a religious procession that was attended by thousands. And the rumour is being used to paint the Muslims as the victims and whitewash the unbridled violence which was unleashed against Hindus on a religious procession and the attack on temples.

Yogendra Yadav, who was also involved in the planning stages of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots “reacted” to the violence and blamed the Hindus instead. This quote was used by Maktoob media to further shield the Muslim mob.

Maktoob Media concluded their article with Yogendra Yadav saying that the Shobha Yatra was “calculated to create communal violence”. He does not really mention who was creating the violence but from his statement, it is clear that he hints that it was the Hindus who were responsible for the violence by Muslims because they dared to enter the Mewat area in the first place. Further, he also blames the police for “allowing” the religious procession to enter Mewat. Therefore, it is evident that for Islamist media and elements like Yogendra Yadav, the Muslims are justified in unleashing violence against thousands of Hindu devotees and attacking several Hindu temples because they dared to enter a Muslim-populated area, which is famously called a “mini-Pakistan”.

In essence, Monu Manesar was merely an excuse to unleash violence. The real problem was that thousands of Hindus had dared to enter a “Muslim area”, as the Islamists call it, and therefore, their mere existence was a trigger that justifies the Muslim mob going on a rampage against Hindu devotees and their religious places.

After the initial report placed the blame on Hindus for violence that was clearly planned, initiated, and executed by a Muslim mob, Maktoob media filed another report where they further demonized Hindus, almost solidifying their narrative that it was the Hindus who initiated violence. So far, they had blamed Hindus for the violence committed by Islamists. With the second report, they craftily tried to shift the narrative and blame the Hindus for the entire thing.

Their second report was headlined, “Haryana violence: Mosque set ablaze in Gurugram; Imam shot dead by Hindutva mob”.

In the first paragraph of the report, Maktoob writes, “As the violence broke out during a procession organized by the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday, it quickly escalated to other parts of the state, including Gurugram, where a Hindutva mob set a mosque on fire and fired gunshots”.

First and foremost, they brand the mob Hindutva while they failed to identify who started the violence in Nuh. Then, even in their first paragraph, they fail to mention that the violence was started by the Muslims and give the impression that the attack on the mosque is also a part of the same violence that was done by the Hindus in Nuh, while it was the Muslims who started the violence.

It is pertinent to note that the under-construction building, which is a disputed structure and the case is in court, was set ablaze in Gurgaon after the violence spread to Sohna Chown on the 31st of July. Investigation is underway and the police have not ascertained details. There are some Hindus and Muslims who have been detained by the police.

While the first report failed to mention Temples being under attack, the second report mentioned a mosque. While the first report failed to identify Islamists and even justified the violence by a Muslim mob, the second report targeted Hindus without giving context to the violence being initiated by the Muslim mob in Nuh.

It is evident that the aim of Islamist and Leftist media is to create confusion and shield the Islamists who attacked thousands of Hindus in Nuh. Maktoob media is just one of the foot soldiers shielding the mob and normalizing violence against Hindus.