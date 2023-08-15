Tuesday, August 15, 2023
‘India has demography, democracy, and diversity to realise dreams’: PM Modi at Red Fort on Independence Day

"Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation," PM Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.  

PM Modi at Red Fort
PM Modi at Red Fort, image courtesy: Shehzad Poonawalla on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has “demography, democracy and diversity” and these factors have the potential to realise the dreams of the country.

“Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity – these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.  

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and three service chiefs.

As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

