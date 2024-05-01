In a shocking development on Wednesday (1st May), Bharatiya Janata Party workers onboard a bus came under attack in Durgapur, West Bengal. As per reports, the incident took place near the DVC More area. The attack unfolded when the saffron party workers were returning from a rally that was addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the incident, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh slammed the Trinamool Congress government. Taking a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, Ghosh stated that when “demonic power starts destroying the violence increases”.

In videos of the incident, it can be seen that the miscreants broke the windows and glass panels of the bus in which several BJP workers reportedly suffered injuries. The BJP workers have accused TMC workers of the attack on their bus.

Alarming news from West Bengal:

Highlighting that political violence in West Bengal has been going on unchecked, he said that there is “nothing new” in breaking vehicles and shouting slogans of “go back”. He, however, asserted that everything will go back to normal and cool down after 4 June, the day when the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election is slated to take place.

Earlier on Tuesday (30th April), UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducted three poll rallies in West Bengal ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He addressed these rallies in Asansol, Birbhum, and Berhampore.

Meanwhile, in Birbhum, BJP candidate Debashish Dhar cancelled his nomination papers two days ago. Now, Debtanu Bhattacharya will be representing the saffron party in the election.

A few days ago, on the 28th of April, a BJP leader named Saraswati Sarkar was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while she was campaigning for party MP Debasree Chaudhuri. The incident took place in the Anadapur neighbourhood in Kasba, which falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal.

According to the report, Saraswati Sarkar is the President of Kasba Mahila Mandal. She along with several BJP workers were attacked while they were putting up posters in support of BJP MP Debasree Chaudhuri.

Recently, Trinamool Congress MLA Hamidul Rehman was threatening people against voting for the BJP. “Don’t dare to waste your vote and commit mischief. The central force will leave on 26th and you will be left here with our forces,” the TMC MP from the Chopra constituency was heard saying.

He further threatened, “At that time, do not complain about the tragedy that will befall your fate.” Hamidul Rehman subtly reminded voters about the TMC’s Khela of violence during the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections and the 2023 Panchayat polls.

In March this year, OpIndia reported about 5 incidents of attacks on BJP workers, carried out by goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party.