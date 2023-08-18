Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the newly inaugurated India’s first 3D-printed post office.

PM Modi said that it is a testament to the nation’s innovation and progress.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Every Indian would be proud to see India’s first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation’s innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office’s completion”.

Earlier today Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s first post office constructed using 3D printing technology.

The inauguration of the 1100 square feet post office was held at Bengaluru’s Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar.

“A new picture of India that we saw in terms of this 3D-printed technology. Nobody thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. Nobody ever imagined that India would emerge as a developer and manufacturer of telecom technology. Nobody ever thought that the country would be able to design and manufacture a world-class train”, said Minister Vaishnaw while addressing the inauguration ceremony.

3D printing technology is a fast-emerging way of constructing structures. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method.

About a year back, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati constructed a 3D-printed sentry post for the Indian Army as part of an indigenous research and development program.

