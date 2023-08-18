Friday, August 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndia's first 3D-printed post office inaugurated in Bengaluru by Ashwini Vaishnaw, PM Modi congratulates
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

India’s first 3D-printed post office inaugurated in Bengaluru by Ashwini Vaishnaw, PM Modi congratulates

3D printing technology is a fast-emerging way of constructing structures. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method. 

ANI
PM Modi shares photos of India's first 3D printed post office
India's first 3D printed post office, images shared by PM Modi on X
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the newly inaugurated India’s first 3D-printed post office.  
PM Modi said that it is a testament to the nation’s innovation and progress.  

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Every Indian would be proud to see India’s first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation’s innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office’s completion”.  

Earlier today Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s first post office constructed using 3D printing technology. 

The inauguration of the 1100 square feet post office was held at Bengaluru’s Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar.

“A new picture of India that we saw in terms of this 3D-printed technology. Nobody thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. Nobody ever imagined that India would emerge as a developer and manufacturer of telecom technology. Nobody ever thought that the country would be able to design and manufacture a world-class train”, said Minister Vaishnaw while addressing the inauguration ceremony.  

3D printing technology is a fast-emerging way of constructing structures. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method. 

About a year back, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati constructed a 3D-printed sentry post for the Indian Army as part of an indigenous research and development program.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPost office 3D, Cambridge layout, Bengaluru post office 3D
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Modi government’s efficient policy is helping the growth of the middle class: SBI report reveals upward mobility, threshold income to reach ₹50 lakhs in...

Dibakar Dutta -
The per capita income is expected to rise from ₹2 lakhs in this FY2023 to ₹14.9 lakhs by FY 2047.
News Reports

‘Thou shalt not question’: Ashoka University faculty, Leftist propagandists gang up to defend flawed, shoddy research paper that made dubious claims about election manipulation

OpIndia Staff -
Glaring flaws, loopholes, and dataset-related mistakes have been pointed out in Das' paper by numerous economists. However, for the Left ecosystem, facts do not matter. What matters is their conviction that a certain ideology should be above scrutiny or criticism and should be accepted by all without any question.

Unacademy sacks Karan Sangwan after he praises British-made laws, uses it to make a politically motivated speech to students: Details

Direct Action Day: The declared and undeclared agenda of the Hindu massacre and how Islamists are implementing it even today – From Sharjeel Imam...

American evangelist Daniel Courney, deported & blacklisted earlier, reaches Manipur on Tourist Visa, starts proselytising and spreads hate against Hindus, BJP

‘Poverty is a state of mind,’ or using the poor is a mindset? Here’s how the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has been historically disconnected from the...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Italy: 19-year-old boy who escaped from war-torn Ukraine brutally attacked by a gang of 40 Tunisian and Libyan immigrants in Milan

OpIndia Staff -

Modi government’s efficient policy is helping the growth of the middle class: SBI report reveals upward mobility, threshold income to reach ₹50 lakhs in...

Dibakar Dutta -

Haryana: Hindu family assaulted and threatened to leave Muslim-majority Palwal village for endorsing withholding citizenship from Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -

Manipur: Three found dead after heavy gunfire in Ukhrul district’s Kuki Thowai village, bodies mutilated

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: Tuition teacher Mohammed Aamir arrested for showing sexual videos to minor girls, touching them inappropriately

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja indulges in a verbal fight with a party MP and mayor at a public event in Jamnagar, video goes...

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad police arrest Rahis Ahmadan for thrashing Rajat Kumar for driving his hijab-clad Muslim friend to work, had asked for his ID before attacking...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Thou shalt not question’: Ashoka University faculty, Leftist propagandists gang up to defend flawed, shoddy research paper that made dubious claims about election manipulation

OpIndia Staff -

Kota: Spring-loaded fans to be installed in all hostels and PGs as administration issues guidelines after 22 students suicides are reported in 8 months

OpIndia Staff -

Annamalai’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padyatra garners massive support across Tamil Nadu as BJP looks to expand its base ahead of 2024: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,198FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com