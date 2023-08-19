On Saturday (19 August), Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit compared AAP leaders with ‘mice’ while launching a fresh salvo against the Arvind Kejriwal-led political outfit, which ironically is their arch-nemesis turned alliance partner. While speaking to a media person, Dikshit claimed that AAP leaders try to present a false bravado in front of the public while in reality, it is a meek political party.

Calling AAP leaders ‘mice’, Diskhit said, “Let me put on record that what they shout in public is very different from how they speak to our leaders in private. They’re almost like, sorry for using this word, but they’re like mice. They talk like mice, their voice loses its sharpness, that’s why I said they almost come crawling.”

Responding to the AAP’s demand for full statehood to Delhi, Dikshit targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that he just want to misuse power to save himself from the anti-corruption probes. He claimed that Kejriwal only wants the power of transfers and postings to save himself from the corruption probes and added that this is unethical.

The Congress leader said, “There used to be a time when we used to feel that Delhi must get full statehood but the way Delhi is functioning now, the kind of power division that is between the Centre and Delhi govt, it doesn’t need much change…the kind of power Kejriwal wants for transfers, postings, to save himself from an anti-corruption branch, is not ethical.”

#WATCH | Delhi: There used to be a time when we used to feel that Delhi must get full statehood but the way Delhi is functioning now, the kind of power division that is between the Centre and Delhi govt, it doesn't need much change…the kind of power Kejriwal wants for…

Dikshit stated that if any kind of feedback comes from Kejriwal, then we should not take it seriously. The alliance partner described Kejriwal as a person who will first look at his party, money, and misuse of power.

Instead of full statehood to Delhi, Dikshit claimed that only committees should be formed for its improvement, only it should be seen that the work which is in the interest of the people of Delhi should be done in a better way. He also clarified Congress’ stance on the demand of seeking full statehood for Delhi. He categorically stated that the demand for full statehood in Delhi is not appropriate, and he does not support it.

However, he claimed that there are certain things that can be improved. He argued that since the issue of transport is with the Delhi government, the power of traffic police should be given to them and there is nothing wrong with that. Similarly, some more things can be divided and some procedural work can be changed.

Going ahead, he laid emphasis on increasing accountability and reducing corruption in DDA. He added that DDA is such an institution that has not delivered to the extent it was expected of it in 25-30 years. He stressed that there should be coordination between the central government and the AAP government on the functioning of DDA.

Division among alliance partners escalates further

Despite forging a wide umbrella alliance, issues – more than one – are soaring and straining ties between coalition partners. The new rift between AAP and Congress came to the fore when Congress leader Alka Lamba claimed that Congress will fight all seven Lok Sabha constituency seats in Delhi despite it being the birthing place of its alliance partner AAP.

Now, in a tit-for-tat kind of announcement, AAP has declared that it will contest all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

On Friday ( 18 August), AAP Rajasthan state president Naveen Paliwal stated that his party is going to contest the assembly elections on all 200 seats in the state. He added that on the 22nd of August, National Organisation Minister Sandeep Pathak will hold a meeting in Delhi.

After candidates selection, the list will be handed over to National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He expressed hope that by August 25, the first list of ‘AAP’ would be released.

These unceasing barbs of words and the incessant quarrels over seat-sharing formula indicate a possibility of an implosion of this ideologically amorphous rainbow alliance.