On Thursday, 17th August 2023, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that Aam Aadmi Party is a party of fools. He made this statement while backing party leader Alka Lamba’s remarks that the Congress party will contest all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the upcoming general elections of 2024, hinting at no alliance with AAP despite being part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

In Delhi, a dispute arose between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party over contesting 7 Lok Sabha seats from the capital city. The Congress earlier rejected its leader Alka Lamba’s statement that the Congress party will contest on all these seats, but another party leader Sandeep Dikshit has now come ahead and defended her.

Sandeep Dikshit said that AAP is a party of fools. He asked if Lamba says Congress will prepare to contest all seven seats, then what is wrong with it.

Sandeep Dikshit said, “Aam Aadmi Party is an army of fools. Do they understand anything? What does preparation mean? Does preparation mean, we have decided on the candidates? I am not saying that there is an alliance with them. They (Aam Aadmi Party) live in lies. Lies, and blackmail – they do just that.”

Sandeep Dikshit added, “What can one do with a man who habitually says such a thing? We have made a plan to empower ourselves. So we will be strong in 7 Lok Sabha seats and 70 assembly seats. We will help a party in an alliance only when we are strong in the first place.”

Sandeep Dikshit said, “We have planned to empower ourselves in Delhi. Let me give you an example of what it means to prepare yourself for elections. We are in New Delhi seat, we decided that we will fight on New Delhi, we got an alliance with TMC, we got Chandni Chowk instead of New Delhi, we did not prepare, then what will we do?”

Sandeep Dikshit said, “When we prepare, it is obvious that there will be preparation on seven seats. If we prepare, then we will help the other party as well. Sometimes it feels like there is no understanding of anything, no trust in anyone else. The problem is just that the man who cheats on the world so much believes that every man cheats on him. He checks in every word the possibility of getting cheated because he himself is a fraudster. There is a tendency. As it is said, those who are on the border think that a bullet has been fired even if the tire bursts. They have that tendency.”

Earlier, Congress leader Alka Lamba stirred up a hornet’s nest by claiming that the party will fight all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi alone. This came after Delhi Congress leaders on Wednesday, 16th August 2023, met the Congress top brass to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections next year. This is significant because both Congress and AAP are parts of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, showing the continuing rift between the parties.

The statement by Lamba was met with a fierce response from Congress’ I.N.D.I.A. partner, AAP. After Lamba’s statement, AAP said that when Congress wants to fight elections alone, what is the point of making the alliance I.N.D.I.A.? Now, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has come ahead in support of Alka Lamba’s statement.