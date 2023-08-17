Thursday, August 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCongress leader Sandeep Dikshit calls AAP a party of fools, backs Alka Lamba who...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit calls AAP a party of fools, backs Alka Lamba who said Congress will contest all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

Sandeep Dikshit said, "The problem is just that the man who cheats on the world so much believes that every man cheats on him. He checks in every word the possibility of getting cheated because he himself is a fraudster."

OpIndia Staff
Sandeep Dikshit
Sandeep Dikshit. Image Source: The Economic Times
4

On Thursday, 17th August 2023, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that Aam Aadmi Party is a party of fools. He made this statement while backing party leader Alka Lamba’s remarks that the Congress party will contest all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the upcoming general elections of 2024, hinting at no alliance with AAP despite being part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

In Delhi, a dispute arose between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party over contesting 7 Lok Sabha seats from the capital city. The Congress earlier rejected its leader Alka Lamba’s statement that the Congress party will contest on all these seats, but another party leader Sandeep Dikshit has now come ahead and defended her.

Sandeep Dikshit said that AAP is a party of fools. He asked if Lamba says Congress will prepare to contest all seven seats, then what is wrong with it.

Sandeep Dikshit said, “Aam Aadmi Party is an army of fools. Do they understand anything? What does preparation mean? Does preparation mean, we have decided on the candidates? I am not saying that there is an alliance with them. They (Aam Aadmi Party) live in lies. Lies, and blackmail – they do just that.”

Sandeep Dikshit added, “What can one do with a man who habitually says such a thing? We have made a plan to empower ourselves. So we will be strong in 7 Lok Sabha seats and 70 assembly seats. We will help a party in an alliance only when we are strong in the first place.”

Sandeep Dikshit said, “We have planned to empower ourselves in Delhi. Let me give you an example of what it means to prepare yourself for elections. We are in New Delhi seat, we decided that we will fight on New Delhi, we got an alliance with TMC, we got Chandni Chowk instead of New Delhi, we did not prepare, then what will we do?”

Sandeep Dikshit said, “When we prepare, it is obvious that there will be preparation on seven seats. If we prepare, then we will help the other party as well. Sometimes it feels like there is no understanding of anything, no trust in anyone else. The problem is just that the man who cheats on the world so much believes that every man cheats on him. He checks in every word the possibility of getting cheated because he himself is a fraudster. There is a tendency. As it is said, those who are on the border think that a bullet has been fired even if the tire bursts. They have that tendency.”

Earlier, Congress leader Alka Lamba stirred up a hornet’s nest by claiming that the party will fight all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi alone. This came after Delhi Congress leaders on Wednesday, 16th August 2023, met the Congress top brass to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections next year. This is significant because both Congress and AAP are parts of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, showing the continuing rift between the parties.

The statement by Lamba was met with a fierce response from Congress’ I.N.D.I.A. partner, AAP. After Lamba’s statement, AAP said that when Congress wants to fight elections alone, what is the point of making the alliance I.N.D.I.A.? Now, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has come ahead in support of Alka Lamba’s statement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Forget actually banning Bajrang Dal, nobody can even think about it: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra responds to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

OpIndia Staff -

‘Model’ Meher arrested by Karnataka Police for running sextortion racket, forcing men to convert to Islam & undergo circumcision, aides Sharana, Abdul, Yasin also...

OpIndia Staff -

More than 60 African migrants feared dead in the Atlantic Ocean while trying to reach Europe

OpIndia Staff -

Village panchayat hands out ‘chappal slaps’ as punishment to a young man in Meerut for leaking WhatsApp chats with a girl

OpIndia Staff -

American evangelist Daniel Courney, deported & blacklisted earlier, reaches Manipur on Tourist Visa, starts proselytising and spreads hate against Hindus, BJP

Siddhi Somani -

‘Poverty is a state of mind,’ or using the poor is a mindset? Here’s how the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has been historically disconnected from the...

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Court will only examine violation of the Constitution if any, will not reassess basis of govt’s decision: CJI on abrogation of Article 370

OpIndia Staff -

5 times parole, 6 times furlough in 15 years: Delhi HC grants another 90-day parole to convicted serial killer Chandrakant Jha citing ‘satisfactory behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -

Chandrayaan 3 mission completes another milestone: Lander successfully separates from the propulsion module

ANI -

The horrors of partition: How the British left a legacy of unrest which haunts us to this day

Guest Author -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,088FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com