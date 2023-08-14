Monday, August 14, 2023
Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Plea filed in SC seeking Gyanvapi-like scientific survey of disputed Shahi Idgah site in Mathura

The plea highlights that the scientific survey can offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of statements and claims made by both Hindu and Muslim sides. The survey will also provide a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions in this case.

OpIndia Staff
On Monday (14 August), the Krishna Janambhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust moved to the Supreme Court to seek a Gyanvapi-like scientific survey of the Shahi Idgah site in Mathura. 

In their plea, the petitioners have argued that the Hindu community has the right over the disputed Shahi Idgah site. They have stressed that the disputed structure was constructed after demolishing Hindu temples and such construction cannot be a mosque.

The petitioner has further stated that to validate the claims made by the Krishna Janambhoomi Trust and the Masjid Committee regarding the disputed land, it has become imperative to carry out a thorough scientific survey. The plea highlights that the scientific survey can offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of their statements. The survey will also provide a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions in this case.

The plea states, “In order to ensure the credibility of the claim put forth by the Petitioner and Respondent no. 1 regarding the disputed land, it is imperative to carry out a thorough scientific survey. This survey will offer empirical data and substantiate the accuracy of their statements, providing a reliable basis for any conclusions or decisions.” 

The petitioners also noted that it is important to understand the religious history and the significance of the site and it can be achieved through proper scientific survey. 

The plea added, “In order to fully comprehend the religious history and the significance of the site in a religious context concerning the land in dispute, a comprehensive investigation and study of its past are essential through the proper scientific survey.” 

Meanwhile, a plea was heard in Supreme Court today regarding the demolition drive being carried out by Railways near the Krishna Janma Bhoomi in UP of some illegal settlements. Hearing the matter, CJI DY Chandrachud immediately asked the petitioners to approach Allahabad High Court in this matter. 

Earlier this year, in January, the Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust filed a suit before the civil judge, Mathura. They attached a map along with a request to protect their interest and constitutional rights. Additionally, they also requested the court to restore the Krishna Janmbhoomi at the place where the disputed structure also known as Shahi Masjid Idgah exists. 

However, this was objected to by the management committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board. They challenged the maintainability of the aforesaid suit claiming that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 has barred from altering the religious character of any place of worship than the one that existed on August 15, 1947. 


Later, in July, the Shahi Idgah Trust moved to the Supreme Court challenging an Allahabad High Court order in this case. The High Court, through an order dated May 26, transferred all the petitions relating to Mathura’s Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute from Uttar Pradeh’s District Court Mathura to itself.

