Following a dispute over their pet dog, a 45-year-old man reportedly killed his wife and two children with a sword in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. Afterwards, he proceeded to commit suicide. The incident happened early on the morning of 20 August at the family’s residence in the Badnagar neighbourhood which is around 50 kilometres from the district administrative centre.

According to reports, Dilip Pawar reached home after drinking alcohol on Saturday night. After some time, he began beating their pet dog at around one in the night angry over its presence in the house. His 40-year-old wife Ganga intervened asking him to leave the animal alone. This led to a fight between the two, and he attacked her with a sword, killing her in a fit of rage.

When their 14-year-old son Yogendra and 17-year-old daughter Neha tried to protect their mother, he killed them also with the sword. His other two children, Devendra and Bulbul went up to the terrace after seeing the horrific incident and jumped from there to flee the house for safety.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Mahendra Singh Parmar stated that after some time, the accused stabbed himself at his home with a sharp object. He revealed that the latter was an avid alcoholic per the preliminary inquiry.

He conveyed, “Right now, we can’t say confidently that he was drunk when he killed his wife and two children. The investigation is on.” The perpetrator was unemployed for some months. He used to earn money with the help of a freight vehicle but sold it some time ago, according to the policeman.

He added, “After getting information at around 5 am, we rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.” Police announced that a forensic science laboratory team also arrived at the crime scene.