Congress MLA Mamman Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka in Haryana has been summoned by police over his alleged involvement in the anti-Hindu violence in Nuh by Islamist mobs on 31st July. On Thursday, August 31st, Mamman Khan will be questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the Nagina Police Station, as per reports.

Reportedly, the Congress MLA will be questioned by the SIT headed by Nagina DSP Satish Kumar. This comes a day after a notice was issued to Mamman Khan under Section 160 of the CrPC where he was told to join the investigation and present himself at the Nagina police station.

As reported earlier, on August 28th, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij stated in the Assembly that evidence has been found against Congress MLA Mamman Khan pertaining to the anti-Hindu violence in Nuh. Vij stated that based on the probe conducted so far, evidence points towards Congress’ role.

“Until now, the number of people arrested is around 500, and around 130-140 FIRs have been filed. The investigation has revealed that this is all the doing of Congress,” Vij reportedly stated.

BIG ⚡️Haryana HM Anil Vij today stated in the Assembly that based on the probe conducted so far, evidence points towards Congress's role in the anti-Hindu Nuh violence on 31/7. pic.twitter.com/ptNmydtfiM — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 28, 2023

Four days after the Nuh violence, allegations surfaced against Khan that he had played a role in inciting the Muslim mob against Hindus on 31st July.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been alleging the role of Mamman Khan in the violence as a counter to Congress’s allegations that the BJP has been (allegedly) protecting Monu Manesar.

In the Budget session in February this year, Mamman Khan accused the Haryana government of allegedly arming Gau Rakshaks and flashed the images of Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar while attacking the government. Khan accused the BJP government asking whether they have given arms to goons to kill Muslims. Notably, Muslim-majority Mewat is the hub of cattle smuggling, an issue Khan chooses to neglect.

Notably, Mamman Khan won the 2019 elections from the Ferozepur Jhirka seat with 57.62% votes defeating BJP candidate Nadeem Ahmed. Khan had lost his first election in 2014 as an independent against Nadeem Ahmed who fought on an INLD ticket.