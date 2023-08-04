Fresh allegations are emerging against the possible role of Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, Mamman Khan, in inciting the Islamist mob violence against Hindus in Nuh on 31st July. This comes following the charges by Monu Manesar against Khan for provoking the unrest which killed three Hindus, and two Homeguards.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has alleged the role of Mamman Khan in the violence as a counter to Congress’ allegations that the BJP has been (allegedly) protecting Monu Manesar.

Monu Manesar alias Mohit Yadav, a member of the Bajrang Dal, became the centre of controversy when the Muslim assailants and their media associates attempted to use him as a scapegoat and blame him for the violence that convulsed the state on 31 July following an attack on a Hindu procession in Haryana’s Nuh district.

He, however, refuted any role in the clashes or proactive social media posts in a recent interview. He clarified that he had not been present for the procession and blamed Congress MLA from the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency for the violence. Manesar has been accused in the past of allegedly kidnapping and killing two cow smugglers named Junaid and Nasir, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Mamman Khan and his alleged link to the violence

Mamman Khan is a Congress MLA from the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency in the Mewat region in Haryana. He won the 2019 elections from the seat with 57.62% votes defeating BJP candidate Nadeem Ahmed. Khan had lost his first election in 2014 as an independent against Nadeem Ahmed who fought on an INLD ticket.

In the Budget session in February this year, Mamman Khan accused the Haryana government of allegedly arming Gau Rakshaks and flashed the images of Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar while attacking the government. Khan accused the BJP government asking whether they have given arms to goons to kill Muslims. Notably, Muslim-majority Mewat is the hub of cattle smuggling, an issue Khan chooses to neglect.

In the course of his address, Khan was countered by BJP MLA Satyaprakash Jaravta from the Pataudi constituency. A verbal brawl ensued between Mamman Khan and Satyaprakash Jaravta. Here is the part of the brawl during which Khan issued a threat. “Main..(inaudible)..paarunga abke bhejiye tu ine Mewat mein…abke bhejesi Mewat mein…Monu Manesar ne abke bhejesi…main bataun aake tumhare ko. Baithja chup chaap tu…sunle tu sun le..abke bhej tu Monu Manesar ko phir bataunga main House mein aakarke tereko (You try and send him now (to Mewat) I will..inaudible..tear apart..you try to send him to Mewat..try sending Monu Manesar now..I will show you..you sit quietly and listen..you send Monu Manesar I will show you in the House then),” the Congress MLA openly warned the BJP MLA in the assembly.

He further said, “Yeh Monu Manesar kabhi Amit Shah kabhi Arun Jaitley ke saath photo dikhata hai. Kya darana chahta hai Mewatiyon ko ke main itna bada aadmi hoon? Abke mantri yaad rakhna yeh Mewat aa gaya toh isko pyaj si na phodi toh..(inaudible)..isne bahut aatank phaila rakha hai.” (This Monu Manesar clicks pictures with Amit Shah, with Arun Jaitley. Does he want to scare Mewatis that I am a big man? The ministers (of BJP govt) should remember now that if he (Manesar) comes (to Mewat) then will beat him up. He (Manesar) has spread terror.”

Despite widespread violence on 31st July by the Islamist mob and long-confirmed reports of the violence, the Congress MLA took to Twitter a day later on 1st August to say that there is nothing to worry about in Mewat.

He allegedly wrote, “Mewat mein kal se tarah tarah ki afwah chal rahi hai. Aap kisi bhi saathi ko chinta karneki zarurat nahin hai. Maine Vidhaan Sabha mein bhi aapki ladai ladi thi aur Mewat mein bhi aapki Ladai mein ladunga.” (Various kinds of rumours are going on in Mewat since yesterday. None of you friends have to worry. I had fought your battle in the State Assembly and I will fight your battle in Mewat too.)

The last line of his tweet, which he has now deleted, sounds like an eerie support to Islamist violence. When questioned about his controversial remarks about being held responsible for the violence, Khan seemed to uncomfortably shift the blame on his fellow MLAs from the Congress. His threatening demeanour in the Assembly 5 months ago seemed to have died down in the statement he gave on 1st August.

“Not only me but my colleagues Chaudhry Ilyas ji and Chaudhry Aftab ji also mentioned this issue in the Vidhan Sabha, their videos are also available that these incidents will not be tolerated. I said what I had to before the government,” Khan said rather sheepishly.

He added, “Before me, my senior leaders had said, Chaudhry Ilyas ji had also said that if he comes (Monu Manesar) this time then they will not be in the condition to be taken on a stretcher too…is my statement only…we had all said the same thing. I was not the only one to raise this issue (of Monu Manesar) there were others too.”

Congress MLA Mamman Khan is admitting that he threatened Monu Manesar that if he comes to Mewat, he will be crushed like an onion.



Interestingly, on 31st July, when Nuh was burning in the fire set by Islamists and thousands of Hindus were praying for their lives in hiding at the Nalhar Shiva Temple, MLA Mamman Khan was gloating over the PR articles published in his name by the local media.

Mamman Khan is not the only one who keeps patting his back for the work he does for the Muslim community of Mewat (his Twitter timeline is full of it). The media too has been projecting Khan as some messiah for “taking on Monu Manesar in the Assembly.” In its report on Mamman Khan, The Indian Express addresses Khan as a “social activist.” It goes on to mention that the alleged murder of alleged cow smugglers Junaid and Nasir was the “flashpoint behind the recent violence.” For the record, it was anti-Hindu violence sparked by an Islamist mob during a religious Hindu rally.