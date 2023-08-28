Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday (28th August) stated in the Assembly that evidence has been found against Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan pertaining to the anti-Hindu violence in Nuh by Muslim mobs on 31st July. Vij stated that based on the probe conducted so far, evidence points towards Congress’ role.

This comes a day after a notice was issued to Mamman Khan under Section 160 of the CrPC and was told to join the investigation and present himself at the Nagina police station.

“Until now, the number of people arrested is around 500. The investigation has revealed that this is all the doing of Congress,” Vij reportedly stated.

Following the BJP minister’s statement, the Opposition erupted with sloganeering and was countered by the BJP MLAs following which the House was adjourned for an hour.

Four days after the Nuh violence, allegations surfaced against Khan that he had played a role in inciting the Muslim mob against Hindus on 31st July.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been alleging the role of Mamman Khan in the violence as a counter to Congress’ allegations that the BJP has been (allegedly) protecting Monu Manesar.

In the Budget session in February this year, Mamman Khan accused the Haryana government of allegedly arming Gau Rakshaks and flashed the images of Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar while attacking the government. Khan accused the BJP government asking whether they have given arms to goons to kill Muslims. Notably, Muslim-majority Mewat is the hub of cattle smuggling, an issue Khan chooses to neglect.

In the course of his address, Khan was countered by BJP MLA Satyaprakash Jaravta from the Pataudi constituency. A verbal brawl ensued between Mamman Khan and Satyaprakash Jaravta.

Here is the part of the brawl during which Khan issued a threat. “Main..(inaudible)..paarunga abke bhejiye tu ine Mewat mein…abke bhejesi Mewat mein…Monu Manesar ne abke bhejesi…main bataun aake tumhare ko. Baithja chup chaap tu…sunle tu sun le..abke bhej tu Monu Manesar ko phir bataunga main House mein aakarke tereko (You try and send him now (to Mewat) I will..inaudible..tear apart..you try to send him to Mewat..try sending Monu Manesar now..I will show you..you sit quietly and listen..you send Monu Manesar I will show you in the House then),” the Congress MLA openly warned the BJP MLA in the assembly.

He further said, “Yeh Monu Manesar kabhi Amit Shah kabhi Arun Jaitley ke saath photo dikhata hai. Kya darana chahta hai Mewatiyon ko ke main itna bada aadmi hoon? Abke mantri yaad rakhna yeh Mewat aa gaya toh isko pyaj si na phodi toh..(inaudible)..isne bahut aatank phaila rakha hai.” (This Monu Manesar clicks pictures with Amit Shah, with Arun Jaitley. Does he want to scare Mewatis that I am a big man? The ministers (of BJP govt) should remember now that if he (Manesar) comes (to Mewat) then will beat him up. He (Manesar) has spread terror.”

Despite widespread violence on 31st July by the Islamist mob and long-confirmed reports of the violence, the Congress MLA took to Twitter a day later on 1st August to say that there is nothing to worry about in Mewat.

He allegedly wrote, “Mewat mein kal se tarah tarah ki afwah chal rahi hai. Aap kisi bhi saathi ko chinta karneki zarurat nahin hai. Maine Vidhaan Sabha mein bhi aapki ladai ladi thi aur Mewat mein bhi aapki Ladai mein ladunga.” (Various kinds of rumours have been going on in Mewat since yesterday. None of your friends have to worry. I fought your battle in the State Assembly and I will fight your battle in Mewat too.)

The last line of his tweet, which he has now deleted, sounds like an eerie support to Islamist violence. When questioned about his controversial remarks about being held responsible for the violence, Khan seemed to uncomfortably shift the blame on his fellow MLAs from the Congress.