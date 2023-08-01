On the 31st of July, a Muslim mob attacked a Jalabhishek Yatra during Shravan Somvar in Haryana’s Nuh. The Islamic mob fired bullets, pelted stones, and burnt vehicles and buildings in which four people including two home guards lost their lives and at least 30 people have been severely injured in the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack.

Now, the CCTV footage of the Cyber Police station in Nuh has come out to the fore which indicates that the communal attack was allegedly utilised for wiping the cybercrime history from the police records. In the video, a bus can be seen entering the police station at the same time when the Muslim mob is seen pelting stones at a building.

According to a report in NDTV, the mob forcibly took over a public bus and rammed it into the boundary wall of the Cyber Police Station on the day when Nuh anti-Hindu violence erupted. Subsequently, the mob then entered the police station and launched a targeted attack on the main building of the Cyber Police station.

They ransacked and vandalised everything in sight seemingly in a bid to destroy crucial evidence in several cases registered recently. It is alleged that the mob attempted to burn documents inside the police station and allegedly set the station on fire.

In the CCTV footage, it can also be seen that the mob also targeted the vehicles parked inside the police station. The visuals show that around 15 to 20 cars, of both police and civilians, have been damaged or burnt.

The targeted attack at the Cyber Police station in Nuh was seemingly a bid to destroy evidence in several cases registered by the police recently. For those unversed, there has been a rampant rise in cyber fraud in Nuh and it has been notorious as a hub for cyber crimes.

The Cyber Police station in Nuh was set up in the wake of rising incidences of cyber fraud and it was set up just two years ago.

The recent crackdown on cybercriminals in Nuh

In May 2023, Haryana Police busted a cybercrime racket in Nuh which had duped more than 28,000 individuals across India to mint Rs Rs 100 crore.

Back then, Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said, “The cybercriminals had defrauded around 28,000 people from 35 states and union territories to the tune of more than Rs 100 crore. They used to deposit money in fake bank accounts to avoid suspicion.”

Similarly, the police raided 320 locations in 14 villages in Nuh and arrested 66 suspected fraudsters in April, this year.

Singla said that 1,346 cases were filed against these cybercriminals across the country. During these raids, the police recovered several fake documents including fake Ids – Pan and Aadhar cards along with electronic gadgets.

According to reports, in terms of the number of cybercrimes recorded in the last three years, Haryana’s Nuh is only third after Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and UP’s Mathura.