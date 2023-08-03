The Vishwa Vedic Sanathan Sangh has filed a plea in the Allahabad HC seeking the preservation of the Gyanvapi complex. The applicants have claimed that members of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee are “tampering with the historical evidence present there that is related to the Hindu religion and were found during the court-ordered survey” in May 2022.

“A PIL has been filed in Allahabad HC demanding that plot number 9130 in the Gyanvapi campus should be sealed…The demand has been put forth so that the Hindu symbols like Trishul, Lotus & Swastik are not damaged”, said Advocate Saurabh Tiwari. The PIL has also sought that the premises of the Gyanvapi complex be sealed.

The PIL read, “Till the decision of the Varanasi court in the Shringar Gauri case, the entry of non-Hindus in the campus should be banned and Hindu symbols found in the Gyanvapi campus should be ordered to be preserved. Such arrangements should be made that the work of the ASI survey in Gyanvapi is not affected.”

The application further stated, “On July 24, when the ASI survey was done between 7 am and 12 noon, the mosque committee had locked the gate of the so-called mosque and refused to give the key to the ASI, which makes it clear that the committee is attempting to destroy evidence related to the Hindu religion”.

The application could reportedly be taken up on August 4, Friday, according to Advocate Rajesh Mishra, the special counsel in the Gyanvapi cases in the Varanasi district court.

Three days ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said in an interview with ANI that clear Hindu symbols can be seen on the walls of the (disputed) Gyanvapi structure.

He said, “There are idols of Hindu gods and goddesses carved on the walls. There are Trishuls and other Hindu symbols all over it. Anybody who has eyesight can see that. There is a Jyotirling. The walls of the structure are screaming the truth. I think now is the time the Muslim society should come together and acknowledge that historical mistakes have been made, and make amends.”