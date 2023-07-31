On the 85th episode of the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, UP CM Yogi Adityanath discussed the issue of the Gyanvapi disputed structure and made some significant statements.

In a short clip shared by ANI, UP CM Yogi Adityanath was seen saying that calling the structure a ‘masjid’ is a mistake, because anyone can see that it is not.

“There are idols of Hindu gods and goddesses carved on the walls. There are Trishuls and other Hindu symbols all over it. Anybody who has eyesight can see that. There is a Jyotirling. The walls of the structure are screaming the truth. I think now is the time the Muslim society should come together and acknowledge that historical mistakes have been made, and make amends”.

The short clip shared by ANI also shows the UP CM saying that his state has not witnessed a single riot in the last 6.5 years and despite holding large scale elections at all levels, there have been no law and order issues in the state. He has also discussed the lawlessness seen in West Bengal and says that the Opposition wants the entire country to suffer what Bengal has been suffering.

On the issue of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, he says that just changing a coat won’t change the past deeds of the Opposition parties.

