On Friday, August 11, several activists led by Ludhiana’s Gursimran Singh Mand attempted to raise the Indian Tricolour at a house owned by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Sector 15, Chandigarh. With the Tricolour in their hands, the National President of the International Anti-Khalistani Front, Gursimran Singh Mand and his supporters raised anti-Khalistan and anti-Pannu slogans.

Mand informed the media that it is an insult to the country that the Indian police prevented him from raising the Tricolour at the home of a declared terrorist and separatist after Chandigarh Police officers stopped him from marching towards Pannu’s residence.

“I want to give a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Tricolour is our honour, our pride. We came here to hoist the Tricolour here, we did so last year as well. Gurpatwant Pannu is a known terrorist. The officers here are saying that Pannu is not at home, but it does not matter, the message will reach India and the world that our Tricolour is our pride. Pannu is a terrorist declared by the central government. We will never let Khalistan become a reality even if we have to sacrifice our lives for that or the police arrest us,” Mand said.

Today, Gursimran Mand attempted to hoist the Indian flag outside Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh. However, he was stopped by Chandigarh Police. He also challenged that he would go abroad to hoist the flag outside Pannu’s house there. pic.twitter.com/4lKCwF6SZl — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) August 11, 2023

Taking to X, Mand said that he will soon be meeting the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister after being stopped from hoisting the tricolour at Pannu’s house.

It is pertinent to recall that in August last year when ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched by the central government ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the tricolour was hoisted by Gursimran Singh Mand and his supporters at Pannu’s house.

“We prevented the people from reaching a house belonging to Gurpatwant Singh Pannu due to the law and order situation,” said a police officer from Sector 11 police station. “Except for a caretaker, no one resides in the house.”