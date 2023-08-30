On Tuesday, August 29, a 93-year-old Hindu priest was murdered in a Shiva temple in the Tonk district of Rajasthan. The deceased victim has been identified as Mahant Siyaram Das who was a priest at Bhuriya Mahadev Baba Dham Temple in Diggi town. On Wednesday, the locals who arrived at the temple found the Mahant’s dead body inside the temple. Upon receiving information about the incident, Tonk Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajarshi Raj Verma along with his team arrived at the spot. Later FSL team collected evidence from the crime scene.

SP Verma said that a medical board has been formed to conduct the postmortem examination of the deceased adding that CCTV footage is also being analysed and an investigation into the matter is underway. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to find and arrest the perpetrators.

“We received information that the body of the priest of Mahadev Mandir has been found. Police reached the spot immediately. A Medical Board has been formed for the postmortem of the body. We want it to be done at the earliest. Our investigation is underway…We are checking the CCTV footage as well,” Tonk SP said.

According to the police, Mahant Siyaram Das was attacked with a sharp object on his head resulting in severe bleeding. Reportedly, the Mahant has been doing daily worship rituals at the Bhuriya Mahadev Baba Dham temple for the last fifty years. The police have sealed a nearly 500-metre area around the said temple.

A group of agitated locals staged a protest in Diggi village against the killing of the Hindu priest. In the visuals from the protest site, the locals are seen arguing with the police and demanding the arrest of the murderers.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Locals in Diggi village of Tonk district protest after the priest of a temple was found dead. A police investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/JPm5MGGOam — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2023

Taking to X, Union Jal Shakti Minister and MP from Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the killing of the Hindu priest and slammed the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government saying that the disregard of the saints has been a part of Congress party’s appeasement politics. He also alleged that the Congress government such miscreants who harass Hindu saints.

बहुत दुखद है कि टोंक क्षेत्र के ख्यात महंत संत सियाराम दास बाबा जी की निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई। राजस्थान में साधु-संत अपराधियों के निशाने पर क्यों हैं?



देश में कहीं और ऐसा नहीं देखा गया। संत समाज की अवहेलना गहलोत सरकार की तुष्टिकरण नीति का हिस्सा है।



अपना वोट बैंक बनाए रखने के… pic.twitter.com/Rs8o5RxPAY — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 30, 2023

“It is very sad that the famous Mahant Saint Siyaram Das Baba Ji of Tonk region was brutally murdered. Why are saints and sages the target of criminals in Rajasthan? This has not been seen anywhere else in the country. The disregard of Sant Samaj is part of the appeasement policy of the Gehlot government. To maintain its vote bank, Congress encourages anti-social elements who harass saints and seers. This is such a sin whose punishment is inevitable, which will soon be suffered by the unrighteous who are hurting Sanatan Dharma,” Shekhawat posted.