On Wednesday, August 30, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot caused a stir when he accused the judiciary of rampant corruption. The Rajasthan CM also said that he has heard that some lawyers write judgments and then the the same is pronounced.

Gehlot reportedly said, “Aaj to bataiye itna corruption ho raha hai judiciary ke andar. Itna bhayankar corruption hai, kai vakil log toh maine suna hai likh ke le jaate hain judgment aur judgment wohi aata hai (Tell me, so much corruption is happening in the judiciary today. Corruption is happening at such a large scale that I have heard that many lawyers write the judgment and take it along, and that is the judgment given).”

“Kya ho raha hai judiciary ke andar? Chahe lower ho, chahe upper ho, haalat bade gambhir hai (What is happening in the judiciary? Whether lower court or higher court, the situation is very serious),” he said.

Gehlot also pointed fingers at the central agencies and targeted the BJP. “Woh ishara kar dete hain ki hum 15 minute baad mein aayenge. Aap apna mobile wagehra theek kar lijiye (They signal that we will arrive in 15 minutes. You fix your mobile etc.),” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s remarks criticising the judiciary have drawn flak from the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association.

President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, Mahendra Shandilya reacted to Gehlot’s statement calling it “unfortunate”. Shandilya said, “It is a very unfortunate statement by a very responsible person who is the Chief Minister. He should not make such sweeping statements. If he has any evidence, he is welcome to give the name of the honourable judge.”

The Rajasthan CM’s controversial statements attacking state institutions come ahead of the assembly elections due in the state later this year.