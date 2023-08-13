On Sunday, August 13, Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was shot at with a country-made gun during a meeting in Udaipur. Singh reportedly sustained bullet injuries in his spinal cord and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Media reports suggest that the Shri Rajput Karni Sena’s Rajasthan chief is in a critical state. Meanwhile, accused Digvijay Singh was nabbed by the locals who brutally thrashed him before turning him over to the police, who arrested him.

Breaking News: जहां Shree Rajput Karni Sena के Bhanwar Singh को मारी गोली, वहां Rajasthan Tak pic.twitter.com/QJGGzM0CwH — Rajasthan Tak (@Rajasthan_Tak) August 13, 2023

According to reports, the incident transpired on Sunday afternoon when Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was going to have a meal after attending an organisation-related meeting at Bhupal Noble’s University. The accused requested Singh to come along for a conversation, and after taking him to the side he opened fire leaving the Karni Sena leader wounded.

The accused, who has been identified as a former member of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena and district chief in Udaipur had differences with victim Bhanwar Singh. Reportedly, Bhanwar Singh had removed the accused Digvijay Singh from his post four months ago. Although accused Digvijay was miffed over his removal from the position in the group, he never openly expressed his resentment earlier, however, today decided to take revenge on victim Bhanwar Singh Saladiya.

Meanwhile, Udaipur SP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav stated that police are investigating whether or not the conflicts between Singh and Kheroda resident accused Digvijay was the motivation for his action or if there is more to it. Both the accused and the victim are getting medical treatment. The accused sustained multiple injuries including those in the head after the locals assaulted him for attacking the Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader.

Reacting to the incident, Shri Rajput Karni Sena’s national president Mahipal Makrana has alleged that the attack was politically motivated. Makrana added Singh was attacked to harm the outfit’s political prospects ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.