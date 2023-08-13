Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsShri Rajput Karni Sena leader Bhanwar Singh Saladiya shot by a former member of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Bhanwar Singh Saladiya shot by a former member of the outfit in Udaipur

The accused requested Bhanwar Singh Saladiya to come along for a conversation, and after taking him to the side he opened fire leaving the Karni Sena leader wounded

OpIndia Staff
Bhanwar singh saladiya , Shri Rajput Karni Sena
Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Bhanwar Singh Saladiya shot by former member of the outfit in Udaipur (Image via IndiaToday)
7

On Sunday, August 13, Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was shot at with a country-made gun during a meeting in Udaipur. Singh reportedly sustained bullet injuries in his spinal cord and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Media reports suggest that the Shri Rajput Karni Sena’s Rajasthan chief is in a critical state. Meanwhile, accused Digvijay Singh was nabbed by the locals who brutally thrashed him before turning him over to the police, who arrested him.

According to reports, the incident transpired on Sunday afternoon when Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was going to have a meal after attending an organisation-related meeting at Bhupal Noble’s University. The accused requested Singh to come along for a conversation, and after taking him to the side he opened fire leaving the Karni Sena leader wounded.

The accused, who has been identified as a former member of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena and district chief in Udaipur had differences with victim Bhanwar Singh. Reportedly, Bhanwar Singh had removed the accused Digvijay Singh from his post four months ago. Although accused Digvijay was miffed over his removal from the position in the group, he never openly expressed his resentment earlier, however, today decided to take revenge on victim Bhanwar Singh Saladiya.

Meanwhile, Udaipur SP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav stated that police are investigating whether or not the conflicts between Singh and Kheroda resident accused Digvijay was the motivation for his action or if there is more to it. Both the accused and the victim are getting medical treatment. The accused sustained multiple injuries including those in the head after the locals assaulted him for attacking the Shri Rajput Karni Sena leader.

Reacting to the incident, Shri Rajput Karni Sena’s national president Mahipal Makrana has alleged that the attack was politically motivated. Makrana added Singh was attacked to harm the outfit’s political prospects ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress party uses false numbers, wrong comparisons to claim parliament speech of Rahul Gandh more popular than PM Modi’s

Raju Das -
Congress party has used false numbers for views of PM Modi’s speech on Twitter and Facebook, as the actual numbers are much more
Opinions

No Confidence Motion debate in the Parliament: Who was the winner and who was the big loser

Saket Suryesh -
When Rahul Gandhi stood up to speak on the No Confidence motion on the 9th of August, 2023, he started with a reference to Adani. It is really interesting that after the clean chit from Supreme Court on the stock manipulation charges, his speech writers did not tell him to refrain from beating a dead horse.

Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes his social media display picture to Indian Tricolour, urges fellow citizens to follow suit to deepen the bond...

FIR registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath over posts sharing a false letter alleging 50% commission in Madhya Pradesh

NCERT forms 19-member high-level committee including Sudha Murthy, Bibek Debroy, Shankar Mahadevan & others to develop new school textbooks

X (formerly Twitter) handle of the China-funded portal Newsclick suspended

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,457FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com