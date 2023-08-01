On 31st July, two home guards lost their lives, and over 60 people, including devotees and police personnel, were injured in anti-Hindu violence at Nuh in Mewat, Haryana. Over 30 vehicles that were part of the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar were damaged by the violent mob of Islamists.

The Haryana administration has imposed Section 144 in Nuh, Gurugram, Revadi and Faridabad to maintain law and order. Furthermore, schools and colleges have been shut down. The state government also suspended internet services to stop the spread of rumours and misleading reports. The security agencies rescued Hindus and brought them to Nuh Police Line. The rescued Hindu devotees alleged conspiracy to attack the procession began at least six months ago.

Speaking to ABP news, activists of Hindu organisations who were rescued from Nalhad Shiv Mandir narrated what had happened during the violence. One of the devotees, dressed like a saint, said, “The first bus carrying Hindus that returned after doing Jalabhishek was burnt just one KM away from the temple. After that, 14-15 more vehicles were burnt to ashes.”

He further said after the incident, when some Hindu activists rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, their vehicles were also attacked and burnt down. Calling the rioters terrorists, he said AK-47 was used to fire at the devotees. One other victim of the violence said, “Mountains from three sides surround Ancient Shiv Temple. They [attackers] were shooting at us from those three sides.”

When the Police reached the spot, they returned fire at the attackers. However, the attackers were well prepared and kept shooting at the police for around one hour. Hindus said during the attack, around 6,000 to 7,000 devotees were stuck inside the temple. Around 25,000 people participated in the Brijmandal Yatra. It took the police seven hours to rescue the victims from the temple.

Another victim said, “14-year-olds were using weapons. They planned the attack for over six months.” The victims said the bullets brushed several injured people’s stomachs, legs and thighs.

Mewat Shobha Yatra attack

On 31st July, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 5, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.