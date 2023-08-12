On Monday, 14th August 2023, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be announced, with ongoing online voting determining the outcome. The current voting statistics place Elvish Yadav in the lead. Additionally, RJD leader and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav endorsed and encouraged voting for Elvish Yadav. However, Islamists have criticised him on this matter.

Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter to share a poster featuring Elvish Yadav, urging followers to cast their votes for him. Tej Pratap’s tweet includes hashtags such as #Elvishyadav, #VoteForElvish, and #ElvishTheBoss.

Nonetheless, Tej Pratap Yadav’s endorsement and call for votes in favour of Elvish Yadav were met with disapproval from Islamists. Twitter users have responded by subjecting Tej Pratap to a barrage of criticism, including derogatory and racially insensitive remarks.

A user named Imran Sheikh wrote, “Tej Pratap Yadav, you supported him just because he is a Yadav. Don’t you know how much hate he spreads?”

Wasim Ahmed wrote, “Yadavs have come, Yadavs have united, even if it is against you, even if it is against Muslims, I would like to say to all Muslim brothers, unfollow him.”

आ गये यादव यादव एक हो गए चाहे तुम्हारे ख़िलाफ़ ही क्यों ना हो चाहे ये मुसलमान के ख़िलाफ़ ही क्यों ना हो सभी मुस्लिम भाई से कहना चाहूँगा unfollow करो इसको — Wasim Ahmad (@wasimopedia) August 12, 2023

Another user named Mohammed Sahil wrote, “Brother Tej Pratap Yadav, have you got piles in your head? Go and get yourself treated.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “This is a betrayal of my community. My Muslim brothers, don’t vote for RJD this time.”

Another user named Ashif Amil wrote, “And look at Tej Bhaiya, the finals of Bigg Boss is going on, Manisha Rani from Bihar and Elvish Yadav from Haryana have reached the finals. But the minister of Bihar and the son of Lalu Yadav support Elvish Yadav because he is a Yadav, he has nothing to do with Bihar. And also call themselves secular.”

और ये तेज भैया को देखिए Bigboss का फाइनल चल रहा है बिहार से मनीषा रानी और हरियाणा से एल्विश यादव फाइनल तक पहुँचे है

लेकिन बिहार के मंत्री और लालू यादव के बेटे सपोर्ट करते है एल्विश यादव को क्योंकि वो यादव है इनको बिहार से लेना देना ही नही

और खुद को secular भी बताते है — Ashif Amil (@AshifAmil) August 12, 2023

Wafa Abbas wrote, “Earlier I used to believe that the opposition speaks wrong about you. But now I have come to know that you say anything without investigation, you write anything, you are not fit to be a minister. Learn something from Tejashwi, you are supporting the person who comments on a particular religion.”

पहले मैं ये मानता था विपक्ष आप के बारे में गलत बोलता है

मगर अब पता चल गया है आप बिना जांच पड़ताल के कुछ भी बोल देते हैं कुछ भी लिख देते हैं आप मंत्री के लायक नहीं हैं

तेजस्वी से कुछ सीखिए धर्म विशेष पर टिप्पणी करने वाले का आप साथ दे रहे हैं — Wafa abbas (@wafaabbas1996) August 12, 2023

Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan are the top five contenders on the show hosted by Salman Khan. The winner will be announced on August 14.