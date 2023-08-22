Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Tripura: Heroin worth Rs 10 crores seized in Churaibari, 3 persons arrested

According to District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty, the operation was a culmination of meticulous planning following a tip-off regarding drug trafficking activities.

ANI
Tripura Police on Monday seized 1.3 kgs of heroin worth crores of rupees and arrested three people at Churaibari in North Tripura district, police said.

“Law enforcement authorities have seized a staggering Rs 10 crore worth of heroin and apprehended three smugglers in a carefully orchestrated operation based on intelligence from the Superintendent of Police of North District. The operation unfolded on Monday morning at the Naka Point of Churaibari Police Station in Assam, leading to the arrest of three individuals and the discovery of a hidden stash of narcotics,” police said. 

According to District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty, the operation was a culmination of meticulous planning following a tip-off regarding drug trafficking activities.

“On Monday morning, a vehicle bearing the license plate number MN 01 AK 3139 passed through police checking at the Naka Point of Churaibari Watch Post, only to be subjected to a thorough search later at the same location. The search revealed a concealed compartment on top of the vehicle, which contained a total of 1 kilogram and 300 grams of heroin concealed within a hundred soap boxes,” police said. 

The individuals arrested in connection with the bust have been identified as Abdul Ali, Samar Krishna Das, and Prasenjit Das.
The confiscated narcotics, valued at a staggering 10 crore rupees, underscore the magnitude of the illicit drug trade that law enforcement agencies are diligently combating.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was filed against the suspects, and was presented before the district court on Monday.

This initiative has led to a widespread crackdown on drug-related activities across various regions of the state. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

