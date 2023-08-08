In a horrific case from Uttar Pradesh, a 20-year-old girl named Afreen was brutally beaten by her father and her brother for being in a relationship with a Hindu boy. The girl’s father identified as Niyamat Ullah, and her brother Haider Ali killed her and then buried her in a nearby piece of land.

As per the initial reports, the incident is said to have taken place on August 4 in the Tikawwar village of Amethi’s Piparpura region. The girl, studying in class 12, was in a relationship with a boy named Sarvesh Sharma. Her relationship with the boy was not acceptable at home and the girl was warned several times by her father and her brother.

The girl, however, was caught in the main market area of the village by Niyamat Ullah and Haider Ali while she had gone there to meet the boy. She was then beaten up by the father-son duo in the market, the video of which was shared on social media by one user.

The duo could be seen in the video dragging the girl and slapping her in the presence of other people in the market.

Reportedly, Amethi police took cognisance of the event and called everyone to the police station for inquiry. They were later sent home only after the girl’s mother was called to the police station.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना पीपरपुर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) August 6, 2023

According to the sources, the girl was then brutally beaten by her father and brother resulting in her death. She was later buried in a nearby piece of land on August 5. The neighbours, and other relatives of the family, were told that the girl was ill and that she died due to lack of treatment.

The video of the father-son duo beating the girl kept on making the rounds over social media, after which the police were again asked to look into the case. On investigation, the police discovered that the duo had told lied about the girl’s illness and had buried her after killing her.

The police also recovered the dead body of the girl and sent it for post-mortem, the report of which are still awaited.

OpIndia obtained the FIR copy of the case in which it has been mentioned that the girl was brutally beaten by her father and her brother after which she was taken to the hospital where she died. “Niyamat Ullah and Haider Ali assaulted the girl after which she became unconscious. The girl was then taken to the hospital by her parents where she succumbed to her injuries,” the FIR reads.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

OpIndia also talked to local Piparpur police station SHO Sandeep Rai who confirmed that the case is an honour killing case. The Police said that case u/s 304 has been filed against Niyamat Ullah and his son Haider Ali. However, no arrest has yet been made in the case.

While talking to OpIndia, Rai confirmed that the boy whom the girl loved belonged to the Hindu religion and that he was from another village. “The girl was beaten due to her relationship with a Hindu boy. We have recovered her dead body and sent it for post-mortem. FIR has been registered against the father-son duo but the arrest will only be made after the post-mortem reports are out,” SHO Rai said.

The section imposed by the Police against Niyamat Ullah, and his son Haider Ali is 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are underway. Police action is expected after post-mortem reports are obtained.