On 28th August, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a statement that the scheduled Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra would commence with fewer people, saints, and local Hindu leaders. The Yatra, which was supposed to happen on 31st July 2023, could not be completed after Islamists attacked the devotees in Nuh and at Nalhar Shiv Mandir.

At least six people died, hundreds of devotees and police personnel were injured, several public and private vehicles were burnt to ashes, and the rioters destroyed a cyber crime police station. Reportedly, the rioters were equipped with batons, sticks, stones, bricks, and illegal weapons during the attack.

After the situation improved in Nuh, Sarv Hindu Samaj conducted a Mahapanchayat and decided to complete the Yatra on 28th August. Though the administration refused to give the permission, VHP and other Hindu organizations went ahead with the Yatra on the last Monday of Shravan Somwar, the auspicious month to worship Lord Shiva.

‘This is Bhagwan Bholenath’s Jalabhishek… the world knows his Raudra Roop’

Speaking to OpIndia, VHP Spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “It was already announced in our press conference that in view of G20, we will complete the Yatra in a symbolic manner. However, symbolism does not mean devotees will not be there. The people from Mewat, our local leaders and saints, are participating in the Yatra.” When we talked to him, the devotees were on their way to the temple for Jalabhishek. He added, “Three days ago, in our press note, we made it clear that in view of G20 and administration’s action, it was decided that devotees will do Jalabhishek in their local temples and people [Hindu devotees] in Mewat will do Jalabhishek at Nalhar temple.” Jalabhishek will be done simultaneously at 11 AM on 28th August at all locations. VHP leader Alok Kumar and Panchayats members will participate in the Yatra with the devotees led by saints.

When asked about the safety of the devotees, he said, “This is Bhagwan Bholenath’s Jalabhishek. The world knows about his Raudra Roop. There is nothing to be said here. The government is ours, the place is ours, and the people are ours. There is nothing to worry about. We curtailed the number of people, but that does not mean we will not complete the Yatra. We have full faith that the government and administration will support us.”

Over 1,900 police personnel deployed

In view of the Yatra announced by Hindu organizations, the Haryana district of Nuh has been turned into a fortress. Section 144 has been imposed, and the administration has urged Hindus to do Jalabhishek at their local Shiv Temples. In a statement, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the permission for the Yatra had been denied in the wake of the violence that took place in the region a few weeks ago. He said people are free to visit the temples in the local areas to observe the month of Shravan.

Yatra to have lesser devotees in view of the G20 event

Keeping in view the upcoming G20 events and as a precautionary measure after last month’s violence, the security in Nuh district has been increased. The mobile internet services were suspended till 29th August as a preventive measure. The administration has deployed around 1,900 police personnel and 26 companies of paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the area. The Faridabad Police have also set up an anti-riot team to ensure the safety and security of the people.

Nuh Shobhayatra Attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people, including 4 Hindu civilians and two policemen were killed as a result of the riots.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra that were instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

