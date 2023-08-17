Recently, a video went viral on social media where a young priest was seen having an argument with a Muslim man. The video is apparently from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, as per some reports.

In the video, the priest is seen performing puja rituals inside the temple when a man calls him from outside and asks why is he playing music so loudly. The man asks the priest to stop playing the devotional song as it is disturbing the neighborhood. The man then tells that the loudspeaker is creating a nuisance and asks the priests if he is human or an animal. The priest asks him to speak nicely and not be rude. They proceed to have an argument and the man then turns the camera to show an infant girl in his arms, saying, “See, there are children around”.

In another video that surfaced later, the same young priest is shown standing before the small temple.

In the video, the priest tells, “Jai Shri Ram to everyone. Yesterday, when I was performing Puja at the Shri Shri Shakthiswroopini Amma temple, a Muslim person named Yunus came and argued with me, asking me to turn off the loudspeaker playing devotional songs. I was a bit upset after the argument so I shared the video in a group. It somehow went viral. I don’t know how. That person named Yunus went to the police and gave a complaint. After his complaint, the elders of our temple committee, Bajrang Dal leaders, and local ABVP members got together and made me and Yunus talk together. In that discussion, Yunus apologized to me for his words, he said, ‘sorry brother, I was in a disturbed mood due to lack of sleep, and my little daughter was not well. Hence I spoke like that.” All elders gathered there also asked us to end the matter there. I too want this issue to end here. Jai Shri Ram to all.”