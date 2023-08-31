Thursday, August 31, 2023
HomeTechX to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk
News ReportsTech
Updated:

X to roll out audio, video calls feature, announces Elon Musk

The feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. Interestingly, the calls can be made without any phone number, as Musk stated.

ANI
Image Source: Business Today
6

After his takeover of Twitter and renaming the social media micro-blogging site as X Elon Musk, on Thursday, announced that X would sonn see fatures like audio and video calls integrated in the platform.

The feature will be compatible with Android, iOS, PC, and Mac. Interestingly, the calls can be made without any phone number, as Musk stated.

“Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC – No phone number needed – X is the effective global address book …That set of factors is unique,” he wrote on X.

Musk has however not given any date for the launch of the features. In July, the company’s designer Andrew Conway hinted at the feature. Conway shared screenshots of the feature in action a month ago, as per Mashable.

In the screenshot, the audio and video call options are added in the top left of the DM screen.

The audio and video calls are, however, another step towards Musk’s vision of X becoming the “everything app”. Musk has often seen himself as a challenger to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and has a vision to make X bigger.

In a post on X earlier this month Musk said “The sad truth is that there are no great “social networks” right now. We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one.

On August 25 X posted about the Audio and Video improvements on the platform which included allowing premium subscribers to post long videos of upto 2 hours, improved live broadcasting quality from mobile, immersive video player in Android and iOS and speak in & co-host a Space on web – support for millions of participants on Spaces.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsElon Musk Mark Zuckerberg fight
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
651,550FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com