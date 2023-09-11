On Sunday, September 10, the dead body of a 20-year-old Hindu girl was discovered on the Dibrugarh town bypass at around 4:15 AM in Assam. It is believed that the girl was murdered by an individual identified as Aziz Ahmed alias Munna who later tried to show the incident as an accident. The prime suspect in the case, Ahmed was also found lying alongside the car with no injuries. The car reportedly belonged to Ahmed who has now been taken into custody by the Assam Police.

According to the reports, Aziz, who is already married and a father of two kids, wanted the deceased girl to be in a relationship with him. He had been pressurising the girl to accept his proposal and have a relationship with him for the last six months.

Breaking: A Muslim man, Aziz Ahmed, father of two children, brutally killed a hindu girl named Mehak Sharma in Assam's Dibrugarh for refusing his marriage proposal & attempted to make it look like an accident!



Her skull was crushed & eyes were popped out.



On Sunday, in the… pic.twitter.com/ZAprYUaqkj — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) September 11, 2023

However, Aziz took the girl for a drive in his car at around 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, and the girl was found dead the very next day. While the girl got some severe injuries on her body, Aziz was found lying beside her with no injuries. As per reports, prima facie, Aziz is suspected of murder and later trying to feign an ‘accident’ to escape.

The investigating police meanwhile ruled out the possibility of any accident saying that blood stains could be seen inside the car and scratch marks of nails were visible on Aziz Ahmed’s neck. “His car found at the scene was intact and did not have any dent or scratches,” the Police said as quoted by local news channels.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra also commented on the issue and said that Aziz has been taken into police custody and is being investigated in the case. “We are investigating the incident and scientific evidence is being analysed,” Mishra said.

We are investigating it as a murder case. Accused is apprehended and being examined. An SIT is being formed for early submission of Chargesheet. — Dibrugarh Police (@dibrugarhpolice) September 10, 2023

However, the deceased girl’s mother complained that her daughter was harassed and pressurised by Ahmed and that she was killed by him. “My daughter has been murdered by Aziz Ahmed. He had been troubling my daughter for the last six months. I am a teacher and used to live alone with my daughter. When I threatened to file a police complaint against him, he threatened us with dire consequences. Yesterday at 3.30 PM, he forcefully took her out for a drive. At 8.30 PM, she called saying that she was having dinner in a dhaba. That was the last phone call from her. Aziz Ahmed killed her in cold blood,” Moushumi Sharma said.

It is alleged that the girl had refused to be in a relationship with the prime suspect Ahmed since she learned that he was already married and a father of two kids. The police have apprehended the accused and are investigating the case. “An SIT is being formed for early submission of Chargesheet,” Police said.