Monday, September 11, 2023
HomeCrimeAssam: 20-year-old Hindu girl found dead in Dibrugarh, prime suspect Aziz Ahmed who pressurised...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Assam: 20-year-old Hindu girl found dead in Dibrugarh, prime suspect Aziz Ahmed who pressurised her to accept his ‘proposal’ arrested

It is alleged that the girl had refused to be in a relationship with the prime suspect Ahmed since she learned that he was already married and a father of two kids

OpIndia Staff
Assam: 20-year-old Hindu girl found dead in Dibrugarh, prime suspect Aziz Ahmed who pressured her to accept his 'proposal' arrested
Representative Image (East Coast Daily English)
44

On Sunday, September 10, the dead body of a 20-year-old Hindu girl was discovered on the Dibrugarh town bypass at around 4:15 AM in Assam. It is believed that the girl was murdered by an individual identified as Aziz Ahmed alias Munna who later tried to show the incident as an accident. The prime suspect in the case, Ahmed was also found lying alongside the car with no injuries. The car reportedly belonged to Ahmed who has now been taken into custody by the Assam Police.

According to the reports, Aziz, who is already married and a father of two kids, wanted the deceased girl to be in a relationship with him. He had been pressurising the girl to accept his proposal and have a relationship with him for the last six months.

However, Aziz took the girl for a drive in his car at around 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, and the girl was found dead the very next day. While the girl got some severe injuries on her body, Aziz was found lying beside her with no injuries. As per reports, prima facie, Aziz is suspected of murder and later trying to feign an ‘accident’ to escape.

The investigating police meanwhile ruled out the possibility of any accident saying that blood stains could be seen inside the car and scratch marks of nails were visible on Aziz Ahmed’s neck. “His car found at the scene was intact and did not have any dent or scratches,” the Police said as quoted by local news channels.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra also commented on the issue and said that Aziz has been taken into police custody and is being investigated in the case. “We are investigating the incident and scientific evidence is being analysed,” Mishra said.

However, the deceased girl’s mother complained that her daughter was harassed and pressurised by Ahmed and that she was killed by him. “My daughter has been murdered by Aziz Ahmed. He had been troubling my daughter for the last six months. I am a teacher and used to live alone with my daughter. When I threatened to file a police complaint against him, he threatened us with dire consequences. Yesterday at 3.30 PM, he forcefully took her out for a drive. At 8.30 PM, she called saying that she was having dinner in a dhaba. That was the last phone call from her. Aziz Ahmed killed her in cold blood,” Moushumi Sharma said.

It is alleged that the girl had refused to be in a relationship with the prime suspect Ahmed since she learned that he was already married and a father of two kids. The police have apprehended the accused and are investigating the case. “An SIT is being formed for early submission of Chargesheet,” Police said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
654,672FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com