Tuesday, September 5, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBihar Education Department withdraws notification to reduce school holidays during Hindu festivals after BJP,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bihar Education Department withdraws notification to reduce school holidays during Hindu festivals after BJP, and teachers association warn of protest

On 29th August, the Bihar Education Department issued a notification announcing that the number of festival holidays between September and December has been reduced from 23 to 11. Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak issued the notification to 'improve the school education system' in Bihar.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Education Department withdrew notification of reducing holidays during Hindu festivals
Bihar Education Department issued notification to withdraw 29th August notification that reduced holidays in schools during Hindu festivals (Image: TFI)
16

On 4th September, the Bihar Education Department withdrew the notification curtailing the number of festival holidays in government schools. The 29th August notification, which has now been withdrawn, sparked widespread protests by the teachers and opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the latest notification, the Education Department said that the 29th August notification has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Controversy over reducing holidays during Hindu festivals

On 29th August, the Bihar Education Department issued a notification announcing that the number of festival holidays between September and December has been reduced from 23 to 11. Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak issued the notification to ‘improve the school education system’ in Bihar.

As per the notification, the Rakshabandhan holiday has been scrapped, the number of Holidays for Durga Puja has been reduced from six to three and nine holidays for Diwali to Chhatth have been reduced to four.

Regarding the decision, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Begusarai Shandilya Giriraj Singh said, “Education Department, Bihar Government has canceled holidays on Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. Tomorrow, they may impose Sharia and ban Hindu festivals altogether.”

Teachers association of Bihar ‘Educators of Bihar’ said, “Even after deducting 52 Sundays and 60 holidays on festivals, the schools run for 253 days. The decision taken by the education department is dictatorial. The department should take cognizance of the matter and reverse the notification; otherwise, all teachers will protest against it and shake the foundation of the state government.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,210FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com