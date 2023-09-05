On 4th September, the Bihar Education Department withdrew the notification curtailing the number of festival holidays in government schools. The 29th August notification, which has now been withdrawn, sparked widespread protests by the teachers and opposition leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the latest notification, the Education Department said that the 29th August notification has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Bihar Education Department withdraws the notice of reducing the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September to December. pic.twitter.com/MtMXnZzmSh — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Controversy over reducing holidays during Hindu festivals

On 29th August, the Bihar Education Department issued a notification announcing that the number of festival holidays between September and December has been reduced from 23 to 11. Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak issued the notification to ‘improve the school education system’ in Bihar.

As per the notification, the Rakshabandhan holiday has been scrapped, the number of Holidays for Durga Puja has been reduced from six to three and nine holidays for Diwali to Chhatth have been reduced to four.

Regarding the decision, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Begusarai Shandilya Giriraj Singh said, “Education Department, Bihar Government has canceled holidays on Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. Tomorrow, they may impose Sharia and ban Hindu festivals altogether.”

Teachers association of Bihar ‘Educators of Bihar’ said, “Even after deducting 52 Sundays and 60 holidays on festivals, the schools run for 253 days. The decision taken by the education department is dictatorial. The department should take cognizance of the matter and reverse the notification; otherwise, all teachers will protest against it and shake the foundation of the state government.”