On September 6, Tiruchirappalli police said in a statement that they have filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya following a complaint suggesting he ‘distorted’ DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma. Speaking to PTI news agency, police said a case of deliberately misrepresenting Stalin’s remarks to cause disharmony and enmity among different sections of society has been registered against Malviya.

As per reports, the complainant said that Udhayanidhi Stalin gave a speech at an event held by Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum where he said that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and corona. The complainant claimed Malviya distorted the statement and posted on social media that Stalin called for the genocide of Hindus.

In a post, Amit Malviya said, “Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma. DMK is a prominent member of the Opposition block and a long standing ally of the Congress. Is this what was agreed in the Mumbai meet?”

Notably, Udhayanidhi and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge were booked by Uttar Pradesh police on the complaint of a lawyer, Ram Singh Lodhi, for “outraging religious sentiments”. Both were booked under Sections 295A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Rampur Police said, “A case has been registered against Udhayanidhi for his statement calling for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma and against Kharge for supporting the statement.”

In his complaint, Lodhi said, “Udhayanidhi compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, and said it should be eradicated… This remark hurt the religious feelings of Sanatanis like me and should be seen as an act of creating hatred among people.”

On 2nd September, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, went on a tirade against Sanatan Dharma on social media.

The development came hours after he courted controversy for comparing the Hindu civilisational, religious philosophy with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue.’ While talking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalised who suffer from the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalised, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

“Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils,” he further emphasised.