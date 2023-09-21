On Thursday, 21st September 2023, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi held a press conference for weekly briefings. Expectedly, the majority of the questions were regarding the rapidly deteriorating relations with Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian govt was behind the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Bagchi said that Canada has a growing reputation as a safe haven for terrorists, extremists, and organised crime.

Significantly, the MEA spokesperson said that the number of staff in Canadian missions in India will be reduced to match the same with India’s presence in Canada. On the issue of the strength of the diplomatic presence of Canada in India, Arindam Bagchi said, “We’ve informed the Govt of Canada that there should be parity in strength in our mutual diplomatic presence. Their number is very much higher than ours in Canada. I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side.”

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "Yes, we've informed the Govt of Canada that there should be parity in strength in our mutual diplomatic presence. Their number is very much higher than ours in Canada… I assume there will be a reduction from the Canadian side." pic.twitter.com/4LIBeyhzBz — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

When asked about the allegations by Canada and India’s response, he further said, “I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action against them. To us, it seems that these allegations by the government of Canada are primarily politically driven. We have been engaged with our partners on various issues including this one. We have conveyed our positions to them and those are part of ongoing conversations.”

#WATCH | "Yes, I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action on them. To us, it seems that these allegations by government of Canada are primarily politically driven": MEA spox Arindam Bagchi on India-Canada row pic.twitter.com/75tvsAKRZl — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Arindam Bagchi also confirmed that India has stopped issuing visas in Canada, saying that the Indian offices in Canada are facing security threats and therefore are unable to work properly. He said, “You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and Consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our High Commission and Consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis.”

#WATCH | On Visa services in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and Consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our High Commission and Consulates are… pic.twitter.com/5nRL8fjeGB — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

However, Bagchi clarified that Canadians who already have valid Indian visa, and OCI cardholders can travel to India without any restrictions, and only issue of new visas has been stopped temporarily. He said, “The issue is not about travel to India. Those who have valid visas, OCIs are free to travel to India. The issue is the incitement of violence, inaction by Canadian authorities and the creation of an environment that disrupts the functioning of our consulates which is what is making us stop temporarily the issuance of visa services. We will review this situation on a regular basis.”

WATCH | "The issue is not about travel to India. Those who have valid visas, OCIs are free to travel to India. The issue is the incitement of violence, inaction by Canadian authorities and the creation of an environment that disrupts the functioning of our consulates which is… pic.twitter.com/fN2cvz6z6V — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Arindam Bagchi also said that the Canadian government is not providing any specific information about the allegations levelled against India over the murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijja in Canada. On the other hand, he clarified that the government of India has provided very specific information about the criminal activities and evidence has been shared on a regular basis.

He said, “We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada. From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil has been shared with Canada but not acted upon.”

#WATCH | "We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada. From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on the Canadian soil has been shared with Canada… pic.twitter.com/1rdHyXlLS7 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

On increasing security at the Indian Consulate in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have always believed that it is the host government’s responsibility to provide security. In some places, we have our own security posture also. But, I don’t want to discuss security measures in public. That’s not an appropriate situation.”

#WATCH | On increasing security at Indian Consulate in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "We have always believed that it is the host government's responsibility to provide security. Some places we have our own security posture also. But, I don't want to discuss… pic.twitter.com/mOcnctdHs3 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

Taking a strong stance on Canada for its inaction against the criminals even after sharing the information, and making an important remark on the current diplomatic issue, Arindam Bagchi said, “If you’re talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there’s any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and for organized crime. And I think that’s a country that needs to worry about its international reputation.”

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "If you're talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there's any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and… pic.twitter.com/F2LZGTJ6b9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

He added, “Safe haven is being provided in Canada, we want the Canadian govt to not do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them here to face justice. We’ve sought either extradition request or assistance related to that, at least more than 20-25 individuals we’ve requested over the years but the response has not been helpful at all.”

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "Safe haven is being provided in Canada, we want the Canadian govt to not do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them here to face justice…We've sought either extradition request or assistance… pic.twitter.com/0ikMJFu8M6 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

He also clarified that before mentioning the allegations in the Canadian parliament, Justin Trudeau raised this concern with PM Modi but he denied all the allegations. He said, “Yes these allegations were raised by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with PM Modi and the PM rejected them.”

#WATCH | On allegations by Canada, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "Yes these allegations were raised by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau with PM (Modi) and PM rejected them." pic.twitter.com/FDxZ1Rc8aw — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

On the question of reports of threats to Canadian diplomats in India, he said, “We take our obligations very seriously. We will be certainly providing all security to foreign diplomats in India. We also expect Canadian authorities to show similar sensitivity to our diplomats in Canada.”

#WATCH | "We take our obligations very seriously. We will be certainly providing all security to foreign diplomats in India. We also expect Canadian authorities to show similar sensitivity to our diplomats in Canada": MEA Spox on the question of reports of threats to Canadian… pic.twitter.com/QJSNhpcjpf — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

On Indian students in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We’ve issued an advisory to take precautions. Our Consulate is working there. We have said that if they face any problem, they can contact our Consulate.”

#WATCH | On Indian students in Canada, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, "We've issued an advisory to take precautions. Our Consulate is working there. We have said that if they face any problem, they can contact our Consulate…" pic.twitter.com/YHvhQHBrH9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

On a question regarding the child Ariha stranded in Germany, Arindam Bagchi said, “German authorities have granted counsellor access to the child. We remain in constant engagement with the German authorities on this matter.”

#WATCH | On baby Ariha, MEA spox says, "German authorities have granted counsellor access to the child. We remain in constant engagement with the German authorities on this matter". pic.twitter.com/o8BGtRgPuR — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

In serious damage to its diplomatic relations with India, the Canadian government on 19 September expelled a top Indian diplomat. This was owing to the Canadian government’s inquiry into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar whom Justin Trudeau deems a “Canadian citizen”. Trudeau’s government, without any evidence whatsoever, suspects the role of the “agents of the Indian government” in Nijjar’s murder. Indian govt also expelled a Canadian diplomat as a retaliatory step.

Amid the ongoing issues between the India-Canada diplomatic situation, the High Commission of Canada in India has issued an official statement saying that the country has decided to temporarily adjust its staff presence in India. Playing victim after creating a massive diplomatic storm over baseless allegations, Canada has also sought security for its diplomats and consular officers in India.