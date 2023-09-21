After raising a diplomatic storm over unsubstantiated allegations, Canada plays victim, to ‘adjust staff presence’ in India claiming ‘threats’ on social media

Amid the ongoing issues between the India-Canada diplomatic situation, the High Commission of Canada in India has issued an official statement saying that the country has decided to temporarily adjust its staff presence in India. Playing victim after creating a massive diplomatic storm over baseless allegations, Canada has also sought security for its diplomats and consular officers in India.

“Our High Commission and all consulates in India are open and operational and continue to serve clients. In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats. With some diplomats having received threats on various social media platforms, Global Affairs Canada is assessing its staff complement in India,” the official statement read.

“As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India. In the context of respect for obligations under the Vienna conventions, we expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs here,” the statement added.

A spokesperson for the North American country’s foreign ministry further said that the action was being taken by the country to ensure the safety of their diplomats in light of the heightened tensions.

After the terrorist organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) produced the “Kill India” posters in July, followed by a succession of others that blamed New Delhi for Nijjar’s killing on June 18, security has been increased at India’s missions in Canada for the seniormost diplomats.

After SFJ threatened to “shut down Indian missions” on September 25, branding them as “terror houses,” India sought increased security at the high commission in Ottawa and consulates in Toronto and Vancouver. Separately, Canada’s public safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc, stated that the country does not accept India’s travel advice and that New Delhi can explain why it was issued.

SFJ, which was outlawed in India in 2019 for its pro-Khalistan activities, has threatened Hindus of Indian heritage and ordered them to leave Canada for ‘promoting violence’ by acknowledging Nijjar’s assassination.

On Wednesday, September 20, Chandra Arya, a member of the ruling Liberal Party, raised the issue in the Canadian House of Commons. “I have heard from many Hindu-Canadians who are fearful after this targeted attack. I urge Hindu-Canadians to stay calm but vigilant,” he said.

“This direct attack on Hindu-Canadians by the leader of Canadian Khalistan movement is further escalation of the recent attacks on Hindu temples. Canada has high moral values and we fully uphold the rule of law. I cannot understand how glorifying terrorism or a hate crime targeting a religious group is allowed in the name of freedom of speech and expression. There would be an outrage in Canada if a white supremacist attacked any group of Canadians asking them to get out of our country. But apparently, this Khalistani leader can get away with this hate crime,” he added.

This comes a day after India on Wednesday, September 20 issued an advisory for its citizens living in Canada and those planning to travel there to exercise utmost caution. “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” read a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The advice warned that there has been a significant increase in threats against Indian ambassadors and the Indian community. “Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid traveling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents,” the statement said, urging Indian workers and students to establish a profile with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulate General of India in Toronto and Vancouver.

Notably, the pro-Khalistani elements have decided to demonstrate outside Indian diplomatic missions in Canada on September 25. According to the reports, the radicals may target the Indian flag and diplomats. They may even target Indian citizens and accuse them of being RAW operatives.