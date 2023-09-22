Canada’s Winnipeg Police has confirmed the killing of gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke. The gangster associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang was shot dead on September 20.

In its official press release, Winnipeg Police stated that its Homicide Unit has identified the deceased person as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh adding that his family has also been notified. Meanwhile, an investigation is being conducted into the matter. The police added that no arrests have been made so far.

Breaking: Winnipeg police confirms demise of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill; No arrests have been made. Release: https://t.co/NmELNnQK5w pic.twitter.com/q8xl5XB1qF — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 21, 2023

According to the press release, the Winnipeg Police arrived at the crime scene in the North Inkster Industrial area at 10:00 a.m. on September 20.

Officers from the North District General Patrol, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive and found Sukhdool Singh already dead. The police added that a postmortem examination is yet to be conducted.

According to reports, unknown assailants shot Sukha in what appears to be an inter-gang clash in Canada’s Winnipeg. Interestingly, Sukha’s name was on the list of wanted criminals shared by NIA on September 20. The names included criminals engaged in terror-gangster acts against India.

As per reports, Sukha’s murder has been cited as similar to that of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year, for which Canada is now blaming India. Sukha’s name was on the list of 43 wanted criminals released by NIA. 29 gangsters from the Punjab region feature in the list. Sukha appeared at Number 33 on the NIA’s list. Following the death of Sukhdool Singh, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Singh’s killing.

As reported earlier, Sukhdool Singh was an associate of Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist who recently took responsibility for killing Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Moga.

Duneke was a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang that was named in controversial Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. He escaped to Canada in 2017. He was operating his gang activities in India while sitting comfortably in Canada. Hailing from the south Malwa region, Duneke was a small-time gangster who rose to headlines quickly. Along with gangsters like Goldy Brar and Arsh Dalla, he was into extortion and cross-border funding. Duneke was a known Khalistani sympathizer.