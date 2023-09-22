Friday, September 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCanada: Winnipeg Police confirms gangster Sukhdool Singh was found dead inside a house, murder...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Canada: Winnipeg Police confirms gangster Sukhdool Singh was found dead inside a house, murder investigation started

Officers from the North District General Patrol, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive and found Sukhdool Singh already dead. The police added that a postmortem examination is yet to be conducted.

OpIndia Staff
Sukhdool Singh
Sukha Duneke was killed on 20th September in Canada (Image: File)
23

Canada’s Winnipeg Police has confirmed the killing of gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke. The gangster associated with the Davinder Bambiha gang was shot dead on September 20.

In its official press release, Winnipeg Police stated that its Homicide Unit has identified the deceased person as 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh adding that his family has also been notified. Meanwhile, an investigation is being conducted into the matter. The police added that no arrests have been made so far.

According to the press release, the Winnipeg Police arrived at the crime scene in the North Inkster Industrial area at 10:00 a.m. on September 20.

Officers from the North District General Patrol, assisted by members of the Tactical Support Team, responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive and found Sukhdool Singh already dead. The police added that a postmortem examination is yet to be conducted.

According to reports, unknown assailants shot Sukha in what appears to be an inter-gang clash in Canada’s Winnipeg. Interestingly, Sukha’s name was on the list of wanted criminals shared by NIA on September 20. The names included criminals engaged in terror-gangster acts against India.

As per reports, Sukha’s murder has been cited as similar to that of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year, for which Canada is now blaming India. Sukha’s name was on the list of 43 wanted criminals released by NIA. 29 gangsters from the Punjab region feature in the list. Sukha appeared at Number 33 on the NIA’s list. Following the death of Sukhdool Singh,  gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Singh’s killing.

As reported earlier, Sukhdool Singh was an associate of Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist who recently took responsibility for killing Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Moga.

Duneke was a member of the Davinder Bambiha gang that was named in controversial Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder. He escaped to Canada in 2017. He was operating his gang activities in India while sitting comfortably in Canada. Hailing from the south Malwa region, Duneke was a small-time gangster who rose to headlines quickly. Along with gangsters like Goldy Brar and Arsh Dalla, he was into extortion and cross-border funding. Duneke was a known Khalistani sympathizer.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCanada police, Winnipeg police, Sukha Duneke
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Muslim org NNCM wants Justin Trudeau to ban RSS in Canada: Links with Hamas-linked CAIR, Khalistani WSO and how Trudeau nurtures these extremist orgs

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has sparked a diplomatic war with India accusing the latter of playing a role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who Trudeau considers a "Canadian citizen"
News Reports

Pro-Khalistani singer Shubh plays victim after his India tour gets canceled, shifts goalpost to ‘Sikhs’ and ‘patriotism’ to justify displaying map of broken India

OpIndia Staff -
Shubhneet Singh had shared a distorted map of India on his Instagram stories which he captioned, “Pray for Punjab”. The map had shown a 'broken' India without Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states.

Don’t give platform to terrorists or banned group members: Govt tells TV channels after SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun appeared on ABP News

‘Coolie no. 420’: Netizens react to Rahul Gandhi’s coolie stunt at Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus stand where he carried a ‘wheeled’ trolley of his...

After raising a diplomatic storm over unsubstantiated allegations, Canada plays victim, to ‘adjust staff presence’ in India claiming ‘threats’ on social media

NIA shares photos of Khalistanis responsible for the attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco, USA, seeks their information

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,429FollowersFollow
29,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com