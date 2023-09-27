Wednesday, September 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsManipur: CBI team headed by Special Director reaches Imphal to probe the alleged kidnapping...
News Reports
Updated:

Manipur: CBI team headed by Special Director reaches Imphal to probe the alleged kidnapping and murder of two Meitei students

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

ANI
1

A Central Bureau of Investigation team, led by the agency’s Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal in a special flight earlier today to investigate the alleged “kidnapping and killing” of two students, Sources said.

The two boys had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6.

Upon their arrival at Imphal airport, the CBI team parried questions about the incident.

Following the incident, fresh protests erupted in the state after a video showing the dead bodies of two youths in Manipur went viral.

The government responded by re-imposing the suspension of internet services for five days as a precautionary measure and announced that all schools in the state would be closed till Friday. 

An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquilly.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation In the State of Manipur, the State Government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of disinformation, false rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computers, mobile phones, etc and sending bulk SMS likely facilitating and/or mobilising mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property or aggravate the law and order situation in the state,” an official notification said.

Earlier Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday confirmed that the CBI Special Director will be visiting Manipur on Wednesday.

In a post on X Biren Singh said “In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators” he said.

“To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice” the Chief Minister added. 

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests against the High Court’s order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“Guys, I am Alive”: ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ fame TV actress Jigyasa Singh slams YouTubers for spreading her death rumours

OpIndia Staff -

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who got the Thyagraj stadium vacated to walk her dog, faces compulsory retirement over track record

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Md Afzaal injured in a police encounter after a minor Hindu girl attempted to commit suicide after being harassed by him during Ganesh...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Reports biased, ideological agenda’: EAM Jaishankar’s befitting response to The Caravan contributor on India’s position on democracy indices

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am not the son of a fodder thief, I will not bow down’: Another case registered against Manish Kashyap, Bihar govt suspends 5...

OpIndia Staff -

Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam film ‘2018 – Everyone Is A Hero’ to be India’s official entry to Oscars 2024

OpIndia Staff -

Saket Gokhale asks for details on Urban Naxals: Here’s how he should inquire about it to TMC ally and INDI alliance partner Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Pannu issues threats through recorded call, says cricket world cup will be ‘world terror cup’, ‘advises’ to shut down embassy in Canada

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ontario very permissive of organised crime, violence and extremism’: EAM Jaishankar slams Canada, takes a dig at Five Eyes nations and FBI

ANI -

Eradicate Sanatana Dharma comment: Supreme Court refuses to issue notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin and others on fresh PIL, tags it with existing cases

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,547FollowersFollow
29,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com