A Central Bureau of Investigation team, led by the agency’s Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal in a special flight earlier today to investigate the alleged “kidnapping and killing” of two students, Sources said.

The two boys had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6.

Upon their arrival at Imphal airport, the CBI team parried questions about the incident.

Following the incident, fresh protests erupted in the state after a video showing the dead bodies of two youths in Manipur went viral.

The government responded by re-imposing the suspension of internet services for five days as a precautionary measure and announced that all schools in the state would be closed till Friday.

An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquilly.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation In the State of Manipur, the State Government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of disinformation, false rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computers, mobile phones, etc and sending bulk SMS likely facilitating and/or mobilising mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property or aggravate the law and order situation in the state,” an official notification said.

Earlier Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday confirmed that the CBI Special Director will be visiting Manipur on Wednesday.

In a post on X Biren Singh said “In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators” he said.

“To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice” the Chief Minister added.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests against the High Court’s order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).