As the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya progresses, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’s General Secretary of Champat Rai on 12 September shared images of remains of an ancient temple discovered at the Ram Janmabhoomi during excavation. These ancient remains include several idols and pillars.

Taking to X, Rai said, “Remains of an ancient temple found during excavation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. It includes many statues and pillars.”

Several parts of idols carved out of large stones and pillars can be seen in the picture shared by Rai who is also the international vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

However, from the tweet, it is not clear if the discovery is from any recent excavation, or if they were found earlier during excavation and Champata Rai chose to share the images now. It is notable that the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is almost completed, and it is unlikely that any major excavation is going on there at present. It is possible that the remains of the ancient Hindu temple seen in the image were found during the ASI survey before the disputed site was handed over to Hindus, or during excavation for laying the foundation of the grand temple.

Earlier on Tuesday (12 September), the South Korean Ambassador in India, Chang Jae-Bok highlighted the importance of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and said that the country would like to be part of its inauguration ceremony.

He emphasised that Ayodhya is important to South Korea historically and culturally. As per Korean legends, an Indian princess from the kingdom of Ayodhya had traveled to Korea to marry their prince.

“In one history book, it was mentioned that the Princess was from Ayodhya. So, Ayodhya is of importance to South Korea as well. The central government or the state government should plan the Ram Temple inauguration on a larger scale and we would attend the event if the government issues an invitation,” the ambassador reiterated.

Regarding the inauguration ceremony, the Vedic priests from Varanasi have suggested Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust to hold five-day rituals starting from 17 January for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. According to them, the final installation ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at the temple sanctum-sanctorum in Ayodhya can be held on January 21/ 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the construction and subsequent consecration of Ram Lalla is going on in full swing. Earlier, on 5 September, UP CM Yogi Adityanath met PM Modi to brief him about development works in Ayodhya for the inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir.

As per media reports, during the meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath was expected to invite PM Modi to the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

It is pertinent to note that the tentative inaugural dates have been kept around 21-23 January and these dates have been reportedly conveyed to the Prime Minister.

Regarding the dates, the trust’s General Secretary Rai said, “The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates, 21, 22, and 23 of January have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries.”

In the last week of January 2024, ‘Ramlalla Pran Pratishta Mahotsav‘ will take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ramlalla will be placed in the temple on the ground floor, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year. Around 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for the festivities.

On its part, VHP has identified over one thousand major temples in the country where live streaming will be done during the inauguration ceremony.