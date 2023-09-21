On Thursday, 21st September 2023, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the 108 feet tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh. Nestled along the scenic banks of the Narmada River, Omkareshwar lies roughly 80 kilometres from the vibrant city of Indore. Dominating the landscape, an impressive multi-metal sculpture graces the area, mounted atop a lofty 54-foot pedestal, soaring to a majestic height of 108 feet. This statue is called the Statue of Oneness.

The statue is made of bronze, copper, brass, and stainless steel. It depicts Adi Shankaracharya as a 12-year-old boy, symbolising the early years of his spiritual journey. The statue is seated on a pedestal that is decorated with carvings of Hindu deities and symbols. The statue is located on top of Mandhata Hill, which overlooks the Narmada River. It is surrounded by a complex of temples and other religious structures. The complex also includes a museum dedicated to the life and teachings of Adi Shankaracharya.

The Statue of Adi Shankaracharya is a masterpiece of engineering and design. It was built using the latest construction techniques and materials. The statue is supported by a strong internal structure that can withstand even the most extreme weather conditions. The statue is also equipped with a number of safety features. It has a lightning protection system and an emergency evacuation system. The statue is also under constant surveillance by CCTV cameras.

जीव मात्र में एक ही ब्रह्म की सत्ता का दर्शन कर अद्वैत वेदांत का प्रतिपादन करने वाले आदि शंकराचार्य जी ने भारत को जिस सांस्कृतिक धरातल पर एक सूत्र में पिरोया, वह युग-युगांतर के लिए उनका अद्भुत प्रदेय है।



एकात्म धाम की स्थापना आचार्य शंकर के महान व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व के अनुरूप…

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also laid the foundation stone of Advait Lok and Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar. The state government has ambitious initiatives underway to transform Omkareshwar into a cultural and spiritual heritage hub. One such endeavour is the creation of ‘Advait Lok’, a museum dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of the profound philosophical traditions of Advaita Vedanta. Advait Lok and Ekatm Dham will also include a library and a meditation centre. Additionally, the government is actively engaged in the development of an expansive ‘Advaita forest’ spanning 36 hectares in the Omkareshwar region, with the primary goal of ensuring the long-term sustainability and conservation of the area’s pristine natural beauty. Behind the towering statue’s establishment lies a monumental effort that continues to unfold.

The inspiration to erect the colossal statue of Adi Shankaracharya dawned upon CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Omkareshwar in January 2017. Subsequently, he engaged in extensive discussions with esteemed philosophers, spiritual leaders, and intellectuals across the nation to materialise his vision. In a meeting, it was collectively decided that mirroring Adi Shankaracharya’s visit to Omkareshwar at the age of 12, the statue should faithfully represent him at that young age.

Unfortunately, no photographic or painted representation of Adi Shankaracharya at the age of 12 could be located anywhere in the country. As a result, a meticulous search through various ancient texts led to the discovery and selection of an image of Adi Shankaracharya at that youthful age. Painter Vasudev Kamat had crafted a painting depicting a young Adi Shankaracharya in 2018. Drawing inspiration from Kamat’s artwork, sculptor Bhagwan Rampure conceptualised and crafted the statue. Soil, metal, and water from 23000 villages of Madhya Pradesh were collected by an Ekatma Yatra. This all is utilised in the making of this statue.

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “‘Acharya Shankar International Vedanta Institute’ will be built on the holy land of Omkareshwar, where students from all over the country and the world will come to learn ‘Advaita’ and after getting initiated in ‘Advaita’ they will establish peace in the world. Ekatma Dham will show the right direction by giving the message of peace to the whole world so that people will be able to make their lives blessed.”

Omkareshwar is the land of knowledge and guru of Adi Shankaracharya. This is where Adi Shankaracharya met his Guru Govind Bhagwatpada. Adi Shankaracharya studied there for four years. At the age of 12, he reached Omkareshwar for the study and further popularisation of Vedanta in Akhand Bharat. Therefore, a statue of 12-year-old Adi Shankaracharya is installed on Mandhata Mountain of Omkareshwar.