Wednesday, September 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCongress shares the Preamble to the Constitution to oppose replacing India with Bharat, deletes...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Congress shares the Preamble to the Constitution to oppose replacing India with Bharat, deletes it after netizens point out glaring spelling mistakes

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the official account of Congress shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India. The party tweeted that it is impossible to erase India. However, shortly afterwards, several social media users pointed out the glaring typos in the picture.

OpIndia Staff
congress preamble
Congress shares Preamble with typos, deletes it after online backlash
32

Amid speculations that the Indian government would soon move a resolution to adopt Bharat as the country’s official name, the principal opposition party had a faux pas moment when it tried to oppose the move by sharing a picture of the Preamble of the country. The copy of the Preamble shared by Congress was rife with spelling errors.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the official account of Congress shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India. The party tweeted that it is impossible to erase India.

However, the Congress party’s pontification was shortlived as social media users ridiculed the party for numerous spelling errors in the document shared by it.

Spellings of ‘solemnly’ and ‘Republic’ were written as ‘solemny’ and ‘Repubic’ respectively while ‘opportunity’, ‘belief’, and ‘this’ were spelt as ‘oppertunity’, ‘brief’, and ‘thus’.

JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, lambasted the Congress for disrespecting the Constitution and its chief architect Dr BR Ambedkar, after it shared a picture of the Preamble brimming with spelling mistakes.

Social media users also hauled Congress over the coals for treating the Preamble with frivolity and not checking it for typos before pontificating over it. 

One user sharply commented Congress is fully fake, adding that first it was fake Gandhis and now fake Preamble of the Constitution.

Yet another X user remarked that under the leadership of Supriya Shrinate, the social media team of Congress shared a copy of the Preamble with several typos.

Many others too joined in to criticise the Congress party.

Before long, after facing backlash for sharing a typo-laden Preamble, the official X account of Congress removed its tweet.

The party then shared a corrected version of the Preamble of the Constitution.

Earlier today, unconfirmed and speculative reports of the Indian government mulling to adopt the constitutionally sanctioned ‘Bharat’ name over India sent the opposition parties into a tizzy, with several prominent politicians proffering absurd logical and tedious explanations to claim that the Centre cannot grant ‘Bharat’ preeminence over India.

Many others, who welcomed the move, added that by identifying India as Bharat, the Modi government is reclaiming its civilisational identity, long smothered by multiple waves of Islamic invasions followed by two centuries of British colonialism and subsequently over seven decades of suppression by successive Congress governments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘It is the sound of a cow’: Mohua Moitra on Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Humba Humba’; blames BJP IT cell for TMC chief’s gibberish

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Christian priest injured in shooting at Jaranwala, where Churches were vandalised and set ablaze weeks ago

OpIndia Staff -

Continuation of Senthil Balaji as Minister without portfolio does not augur well with purity of administration and constitutional ethos: Madras High Court

OpIndia Staff -

If they say Pakistan Murdabad, I will say Pakistan Zindabad: Meet Mohammad Akbar Lone, whom Kapil Sibal is representing in the Article 370 abrogation...

Dibakar Dutta -

Delhi Court hands over the death penalty to Akram, Shahid and Ali in 2015 case, had raped and killed ‘sister’ with a screwdriver, murder...

OpIndia Staff -

As Hinduphobic US professor Audrey Truschke steps up to support Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech on eradicating Sanatan Dharma, her old anti-Hindu tweets surface

OpIndia Staff -

Leftists and Islamists try to blame Hindus for a Muslim boy carving ‘Jai Bholenath’ on another Muslim boy as a ‘prank’ in Bareilly

Jhankar Mohta -

I.N.D.I. alliance members suffer a meltdown amidst speculations of the Centre renaming India to ‘Bharat’

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad: 14-year-old boy dies of rabies 1.5 months after dog bite, India accounts for 36% of global rabies deaths

OpIndia Staff -

Virender Sehwag bats for Bharat: The swashbuckling Indian opener comes out in support of renaming India to Bharat

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,358FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com