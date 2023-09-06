Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNews Reports'It is a different world, different India, different PM': Dr Jaishankar explains how the...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

‘It is a different world, different India, different PM’: Dr Jaishankar explains how the new India made a difference in G20

In an interview with ANI, Jaishankar said, “It is a different world, a different India. It is a different Prime Minister. It is a different government. And that is why you have all that you haven't seen in the past.” 

ANI
Dr Jaishankar on new India's role at global level
EAM Dr S Jaishankar/ Image Source: News18
73

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s changed attitude at international fora, a reason for India finding its place at the high table of diplomacy. 

In an interview with ANI, Jaishankar said, “It is a different world, a different India. It is a different Prime Minister. It is a different government. And that is why you have all that you haven’t seen in the past.” 

Speaking on India taking up the voice of the Global South to G20, the minister said that no other presidency had aimed at getting developing countries together. 

“No other G-20 presidency has tried to get together developing countries who are not on the table and say–please come, sit with us, tell us what are your concerns. And we will distil those concerns and place them before the G-20. That is a unique exercise,” the foreign affairs minister said. 

Jaishankar said that India has a special responsibility in this changing world scenario. “I see it more for India as a responsibility, that we have the responsibility today in a very difficult world. How do you bring people together? How do you make everybody understand that we all have a bigger responsibility and therefore please, can we kind of get our act together here and do what is right by the world,” he said. 

The External Affairs minister said he hoped that the G20 nations would understand their responsibilities to other countries. 
“India has a reputation of being a constructive player. Someone who bridges, divides, who kind of somewhere helps to fix problems. I am confident that every one of the G20 coming to Delhi will understand the responsibility that they bear. That the other 180 countries of the world are looking to them to set directions and that they cannot afford to fail them,” he said.

The minister said that the participation of every citizen of the country in some way in the summit was assuring.

“One of the big pluses of the G20 is really how much more interested the people of India, especially the young people of India have got foreign policy and they need it because look, this is a globalized era,” he said. 

Asked about the possibility of the G20 summit being overshadowed by the presence of the American President, the minister assured that everything would go smoothly.

“We are India. We know how to handle the world. Believe me, especially in the last ten years we have shown how we can handle the world,” Jaishankar said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDr Jaishankar interview, Jaishankar interview ANI, Modi Jaishankar strategy
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Distributing Bible not allurement for religious conversion under UP Anti-conversion law: Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leaders, journalists use old photo to spread fake news that BJP has put up hoardings to insult world leaders attending G20 Summit in...

OpIndia Staff -

“Construction of the Haj house is a secular activity, not religious, do not confuse yourself,” Bombay High Court tells petitioner

OpIndia Staff -

Harvard University, often praised by Indian leftists and liberals, sinks to the bottom of the free speech ranking list in a recent survey: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: ‘Friend’ Shifat Ansari forces Dalit girl to eat beef, gets her raped by Nadeem-Shoaib, films the act to blackmail her

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Private school teacher gang-raped by Saddam and Imtiaz in Jashpur, both accused associated with NSUI

OpIndia Staff -

DMK stands for Dengue, Malaria and Kosu: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai asks people to eradicate the diseases and teach the party a lesson

OpIndia Staff -

UK’s second largest city Birmingham declares bankruptcy, claims it does not have enough funds for equal pay it owes to female govt employees

OpIndia Staff -

On Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary, Rahul Gandhi talks about ‘eradicating hate’ as his alliance partners talk about ‘eradicating Hinduism’

Paurush Gupta -

Moradabad: Muslim woman accuses ‘childhood friend’ Shoaib, his brother and two friends of raping her after spiking her drink, blackmailing her with video

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,786FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com