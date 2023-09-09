On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Nandyal Police arrested former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party President, N Chandrababu Naidu, during the early morning hours. N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest pertains to his alleged involvement in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam, where he holds the position of ‘Accused No. 1’. He was officially served a notice regarding this matter.

In the early hours of Saturday, around 3 AM, a significant police force led by Nandyal range DIG Raghurami Reddy and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) descended upon Naidu’s camp, situated at the RK Function Hall in the town. Naidu was resting inside his caravan at that moment.

The police encountered strong opposition from many TDP supporters who had assembled there. Even the SPG forces responsible for Naidu’s security prevented the police from accessing him, citing regulations that restricted access to Naidu until 5:30 AM.

Ultimately, at approximately 6 AM, the police approached Naidu’s vehicle, asked him to step out, and placed him under arrest. DIG Raghurami Reddy informed Naidu about the arrest and served a notice before taking him into custody. Following some initial resistance, Naidu was successfully taken into custody and transferred to Vijayawada.

According to the notice issued under Section 50(1)(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code, the police officially notified Naidu of his arrest under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120(8), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 read with 34 & 37, as well as other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The notice, underscoring the non-bailable nature of the offence, explicitly stated that Naidu would not be eligible for bail and must apply for bail exclusively through the court. CID Deputy Superintendent of Police M Dhanunjayudu signed it.

Upon his arrest, Chandrababu Naidu asserted that he had committed no wrongdoing. He said, “I’m requesting both the people and the cadres, I haven’t done anything wrong today. But officials came last night and without even showing any proof, they arrested me. I asked them the basis for my arrest and demanded proof of concept. Now they are here with an FIR which doesn’t have any mention of my role in it, or any more details. This is very sad and wrong.”

In March 2023, the Andhra Pradesh police’s Crime Investigation Department launched an investigation into an alleged ₹3,300 crore scam within the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) during the previous Telugu Desam Party government.

In 2016, the Telugu Desam Party government in Andhra Pradesh established the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to provide training and employment opportunities for the unemployed youth.

The CID’s preliminary investigation unveiled a ₹3,300 crore project signed under the APSSDC with Siemens Industry Software India Ltd and Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd consortium. Siemens was supposed to establish six skill development centres, with the state contributing about 10% of the project cost.

Allegedly, Siemens Industry Software India failed to invest any of its resources and diverted approximately ₹371 crores, allocated by the state, to shell companies like Allied Computers, Skillers India Pvt Ltd, Knowledge Podium, Cadence Partners, and ETA Greens. Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who allegedly held a key role in this case, has now been arrested as the primary accused.