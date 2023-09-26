Tuesday, September 26, 2023
G20 New Delhi outcomes have great significance for the international community: Jaishankar at UNGA

ANI
S Jaishankar UNGA
S Jaishankar at UNGA (Image Source: Zee News)
1

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the outcomes at the G20 Summit held in New Delhi earlier this month have great significance for the international community and the African Union became a permanent member of the forum at India’s initiative.

Addressing the 78th United Nations General Assembly,  Jaishankar said India began its G20 presidency by convening the Voice of the Global South Summit, recognising that growth and development must focus on the most vulnerable.

He said the world is witnessing an exceptional period of turmoil.

“At this juncture, it was with a sense of exceptional responsibility India took up the presidency of G20. Our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ sought to focus on the key concerns of the many just the narrow interests of the few,” he said.

The minister said that the African Union becoming a member of G20 should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary.

“Recognising that growth and development must focus on the most vulnerable, we began presidency by convening the Voice of the Global South Summit. This enabled us to hear directly from 125 nations and place their concerns on the G20 Agenda. As a consequence, issues that deserve global attention got a fair hearing. More than that, the deliberations produced outcomes that have great significance for the international community,” he said. 

“It was also noteworthy that at India’s initiative, the African Union was a permanent member of the G20. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due. This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations, a much older organisation, to also make the Security Council contemporary,” he added.

Jaishankar began his address with “Namaste from Bharat!”.

“Our fullest support to this UNGA’s theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity. This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share,” he said.

The G20 Summit was held in New Delhi earlier this month. The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration was adopted on September 9 with leaders forging a consensus.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

