Sunday, September 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to be bestowed with Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to be bestowed with Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship in Singapore

The Chief Minister of Assam has been chosen for the LKYEF in acknowledgement of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony earlier recipient.

OpIndia Staff
7

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has been bestowed with the renowned Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship by the Singapore govt, an official release said on Sunday (17 September). He has been conferred with the fellowship in recognition of his dedicated leadership in public works and development. As part of the Fellowship, he has been extended the invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow.

According to official information, he has been chosen for the LKYEF in acknowledgement of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony. With this, he has become the first Chief Minister from Assam to have been bestowed with this prestigious Fellowship.

The release from the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Sarma has been chosen for the award in recognition of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony.” 

After receiving this fellowship, the Chief Minister of Assam has joined the likes of distinguished individuals like former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former Vice Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia who had been its earlier recipient. 

Founded in 1991, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, who was the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, for his contributions to the nation. The Patron of the Fellowship is the Prime Minister of Singapore.

As per official information, the prestigious Fellowship is conferred on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of their nation and to bilateral relations with Singapore. The fellowship invites exceptional people for special visits to Singapore.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,469FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com