The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has been bestowed with the renowned Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship by the Singapore govt, an official release said on Sunday (17 September). He has been conferred with the fellowship in recognition of his dedicated leadership in public works and development. As part of the Fellowship, he has been extended the invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow.

According to official information, he has been chosen for the LKYEF in acknowledgement of his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony. With this, he has become the first Chief Minister from Assam to have been bestowed with this prestigious Fellowship.

After receiving this fellowship, the Chief Minister of Assam has joined the likes of distinguished individuals like former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former Vice Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia who had been its earlier recipient.

Founded in 1991, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, who was the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, for his contributions to the nation. The Patron of the Fellowship is the Prime Minister of Singapore.

As per official information, the prestigious Fellowship is conferred on individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development of their nation and to bilateral relations with Singapore. The fellowship invites exceptional people for special visits to Singapore.