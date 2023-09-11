Danilimda’s Imtiaz and Jamshed Sheikh have threatened to assassinate Chandkheda Congress corporator Rajshree Kesari for applying to be the opposition leader in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). By labeling Kesari a casteist, the two accused who vowed to kill her also threatened to throw acid in her face.

In this regard, Rajshree filed a complaint against the accused at the Chandkheda police station, and the police arrested both of them within a few hours. Both suspects have been charged under the provisions of threats and brutality.

The incident was first reported on September 4 and is said to happened in the Chandkheda region of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district.

According to the reports, Congress corporator Rajshree Kesari of Chandkheda was receiving threats over the phone and social media for some time after she expressed interest to become the opposition leader in AMC. The lady corporator was being called from different numbers by both the accused. Both the accused who threatened are residents of Danilimda.

It should be mentioned that these two accused, Imtiaz Shaikh and Jamshed Shaikh of Danilimda, threatened a female Congress corporator to withdraw her name from consideration for the role of opposition leader in the AMC. The current leader of the opposition is Shehzad Pathan, the Congress leader from Danilimda.

Talking to OpIndia about the incident, Rajshree Kesari said, “Both the accused have been threatening me over the phone for the last 10-15 days. They used to say that if I stepped out of the house, they would kill me, they would throw acid on my face. At first, I didn’t think anything of it, but then on Paramdivas, I felt that it was getting a bit more serious. At first, I didn’t know who these people were, then they started posting content on social media that tarnished my image, so I was informed by my fellow corporator Kamla that this kind of thing is going on in social media. So later I went to Chandkheda police station and filed a complaint there including death threats, atrocity.”

When asked who these persons are and what is the reason behind the threat, Rajashree said, “I have not found anything yet. On the last day, when the police arrested the accused, I came to know that these two persons live at Danilimda and their names are Imtiaz Sheikh and Jamshed Sheikh.” It is noteworthy that some people are also saying that the accused are Congress workers. When OpIndia asked Kesari about this, she said that she did not know much about their association with the Congress party.

It is worth noting that just two months earlier, Rajshree Kesari, the Congress corporator who received threats of death by Danilimda’s Imtiaz and Jamshed Sheikh, allotted 5 lakh rupees for a cemetery. She told OpIndia, “It’s possible that they didn’t like the grant that I allocated for the cemetery. Because I am the only one who has allocated a Rs 5 lakh grant there. Apart from myself, some of my colleagues have set aside 2 lakhs, while others have set aside 3 lakhs. However, I am the only one who has allotted 5 lakhs.”

Kesari also told OpIndia that she is pleased with the police’s performance. The police apprehended both offenders within 2-3 hours of filing the complaint. Furthermore, both of the accused were imprisoned. Simultaneously, Rajshree Kesari, a Congress corporator from Chandkheda, also told OpIndia that she is pleased with how the police detained the offenders and initiated proceedings.