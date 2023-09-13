Wednesday, September 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIT department raids over 30 premises linked to Al Jauhar Trust in tax evasion...
News Reports
Updated:

IT department raids over 30 premises linked to Al Jauhar Trust in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan

The raids are reportedly linked to the Al Jauhar Trust. At least 30 premises across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were searched including in Lucknow, Rampur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, and Sitapur as part of a tax evasion probe against Azam Khan.

OpIndia Staff
Azam Khan and his family were reportedly present in the house during the raids (Source: ABP News)
4

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at the premises of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh in relation to a tax evasion probe against the former cabinet minister. Raids are also being conducted at Regency Public School and Regency Institute of Management and Technology in Sitapur and at the residence of an advocate Mushtaq Ahmed Siddiqui in Lucknow.

The raids are reportedly linked to the Al Jauhar Trust. At least 30 premises across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were searched including in Lucknow, Rampur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, and Sitapur as part of a tax evasion probe against Azam Khan.

Source-based reports claim raids are also underway at the house of Samajwadi Party MLA Naseer Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Azam Khan. The MLA also holds office in the Al Jauhar Trust.

Azam Khan is the head of the Al Jauhar Trust. A lease for a 3.24-acre plot of the Trust was cancelled by the Uttar Pradesh government earlier this year. The plot was reportedly given to the Trust to set up a research institute and the lease was signed in 2013-14 for Rs 100 a year for over 30 years.

The same was cancelled by the government on charges of irregularities. The research institute was never built.

Reports claim Azam Khan and his family were present at his Rampur residence during the raids. A convoy of vehicles of the I-T department was seen parked outside the SP leader’s house which was surrounded by Central forces.

Reports citing sources claim that the raids were conducted based on several inputs. The agency has reportedly seized several documents and electronic equipment. The seized material could likely reveal details of major transactions.

As many as 81 cases have been registered against Azam Khan in Rampur on several charges including land-grabbing, cheating, and criminal trespass. His wife and son were also booked in some of these cases but all three are out on bail.

Earlier, the SP leader was charged with laundering black money during demonetisation and accused of owning assets exceeding his earnings. A case was filed in this regard in Lucknow. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted interrogations in this regard in Rampur.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary for asking ‘what about Hindus’ in Karnataka scheme: What happened, Zubair’s misleading claims, Priyank Kharge’s threat and more

Nupur J Sharma -

UP: Dalit Hindu woman lured into marriage by Daud Ibrahim posing as Rahul Gupta, pregnancy terminated thrice and threatened with conversion to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

‘India and China are stupid for not getting involved in war against Russia’: Ukrainian politician claims Indians and Chinese have ‘low intellectual capacity’

OpIndia Staff -

UP Congress leader Ayushi Shukla launches sexist & derogatory attack on journalist Chitra Tripathi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and other women

OpIndia Staff -

IAF chief reaches Spain to receive the first C-295 military transport plane, just 2 years after signing the deal with Airbus

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan seeks formation of SIT to investigate Nuh violence, moves High Court

OpIndia Staff -

South Korean Ambassador highlights importance of Ayodhya, says would like to be part of Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

OpIndia Staff -

12-hour security ‘situation’ at G20 luxury hotel over suspected ‘equipment’ inside a bag that Chinese diplomats refused to get scanned: Report

OpIndia Staff -

‘She had limited value, just give $11,000’: Seattle cop heard joking after speeding police car kills Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: 108 persecuted Hindus from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan given Indian citizenship by MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi in Ahmedabad

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
654,957FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com