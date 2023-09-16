Police have taken massive action against terrorists in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division in Jammu and Kashmir. The properties of thirteen terrorist commanders have been confiscated by the Special Investigation Team (SIU) of the local police. Notably, they have fled from the region and crossed over to Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They are hiding there and executing their nefarious plans from across the border.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has raided the upper areas of the Reasi district of the Jammu division. The news about the same was shared by police on 16 September. The authorities revealed that the operation was carried out by the counter-terrorism branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on the basis of intelligence reports in Pouni and Mahore tehsils.

Some over-ground workers (OGWs) were reportedly providing logistics support and information to anti-national elements. Some electronic gadgets and multiple documents were seized during the search.

Reasi was liberated from militancy more than a decade ago, however, the upper parts have been witnessing the movements of terrorists for some time now. More than 25 terrorists have been neutralised in separate encounters along the Line of Control and in the hinterland in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chassana area of the Reasi district, while another managed to escape on 4 September. Authorities disclosed that certain OGWs serve as border guides and use a variety of mobile applications to communicate with their handlers in Pakistan. They assist the terrorists logistically.

An official proclaimed, “The terrorists are trying to resume their activities in the interior areas of Reasi, which won’t be allowed to succeed. The SIA is already investigating a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against two terrorists arrested last year. The agency obtained a search warrant from the court and conducted the raid in the presence of an executive magistrate.”

Terrorist Talib Hussain Shah, a resident of Rajouri and his accomplice Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama were apprehended by villagers in July of last year in the remote region of Reasi and turned over to the police. Two AK assault weapons, a pistol, seven grenades, and a significant amount of ammunition were found on them at the time of their capture.

The first submission of the case was concluded at Mahore police station in Reasi and it was later moved to SIA Jammu. Talib Hussain Shah was one of the four terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who were named in a charge sheet the agency submitted in December of the previous year.

Mohammad Qasim and Zia-ul-Rehman had earlier escaped to Pakistan, according to the SIA’s charge sheet, which stated that this was discovered during the inquiry. Talib Hussain Shah and his companions once utilised drones to smuggle weapons and explosives across the border. The probe further showed that he had recruited several local youths to resurrect insurgency in the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal regions of Jammu division on the orders of handlers located in Pakistan.