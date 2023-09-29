A sexual assault victim in Kozhikode, Kerala has decided to move court against the gynaecologist who conducted her medical examination. The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted in a semi-conscious state post her thyroid surgery in the ICU at the Kozhikode Medical College by an attendant in March this year.

The victim has reportedly stated that she would pursue legal action after receiving a full copy of the investigation report. This comes after the Kozhikode Assistant Commissioner allegedly dismissed the victim’s claim that the gynaecologist had omitted crucial information during the medical examination following the incident.

Moreover, the officials had informed in writing to the complainant that they wouldn’t be taking action against the doctor. The victim has reportedly claimed that some had tried to hide the truth using their influence and power.

Following the alleged sexual assault, the victim was subjected to a medical examination in the presence of Dr Preetha KV. She later alleged in her complaint to the Commissioner that the doctor overlooked crucial information in her report.

It was based on her complaint that the Medical College Assistant Commissioner K. Sudharshan conducted a probe and submitted a report. The officer also collected the statements of Dr Preetha, Junion Doctor, Nurse and others.

Earlier reports claim that the victim was made to repeatedly record statements and had raised concerns over official laxity in the case. Following this, the victim had warned earlier in September that she would resort to an open protest demonstration if the government and police failed to take necessary action.

The victim had also complained that the hospital staff had initially tried to ignore the issue. Five hospital staff who reportedly threatened the survivor to keep mum were reinstated in service by the college principal. The decision was repealed following public outrage. The victim has also reportedly been pressurised to drop the charges.

She said, “I visited at least 50 offices n the last four months. I had to plead before the minister, the collector, and the commissioner for justice even before fully recovering from the pain post-surgery. The situation is such that each time you have to run helter-skelter if some action needs to be taken against the perpetrator. Is this the; women’s safety’ that we are speaking of all the time? If this is what happens to victims who react, will anyone come forward to complain?”

Moreover, when the victim approached the commissioner’s office citing discrepancies in the report submitted by the gynaecologist in the case, she was allegedly discouraged by the officials from pursuing the case.

The issue was brought to the notice of the DGP and a complaint was lodged but no statement was recorded.

In March, the Kerala police arrested a staff of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for the alleged sexual assault of a woman who was in a semi-conscious state post-surgery. The police arrested the Grade II attendant, MK Saseendran (55), who has been charged under various sections of the IPC including 376 (Rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The accused was also suspended from service by the state health department. A departmental inquiry was ordered into the incident.