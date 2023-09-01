Friday, September 1, 2023
Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulates Indian scientists for sending men to the moon on Chandrayaan 3, says they roamed a lot there

Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "People went to the moon by Chandrayaan. They roamed a lot there. I appeal to the scientists of ISRO that they should take Narendra Modi along in their next mission and send him to the Sun."

Lalu Prasad Yadav speaking in Mumbai
Lalu Prasad Yadav speaking in Mumbai. Image Source: YouTube Channel of Navbharat Times
On 31st August 2023, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulated Indian scientists for sending men to the moon through Chandrayaan 3. Lalu Prasad Yadav also claimed that the men sent to the moon by ISRO roamed a lot on the lunar surface. Lalu Prasad Yadav made these bizarre claims in his speech after the meeting of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. took place in Mumbai.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Now, many praises should be heaped upon the scientists. People went to the moon by Chandrayaan. They roamed a lot there.”

He added, “I appeal to the scientists of ISRO that they should take Narendra Modi along in their next mission and send him to the Sun.”

On 23rd August 2023, Chandrayaan 3 launched by ISRO successfully touched down its lander Vikram on the lunar surface. Since then, so many bizarre reactions have been seen by Indian politicians from various parties who seldom know anything about space missions. Chandrayaan 3 is an unmanned mission of ISRO.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is not the first such Indian politician. Earlier, Rajasthan’s Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandna believed that the Chandrayaan-3 is a manned mission and India has sent astronauts to the moon. He said, “We became successful and we landed safely. I salute the astronauts who went there. With this success, our country will advance a step ahead in space science and research. I congratulate all the countrymen.”

OP Rajbhar, the leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), inadvertently made a similar mistake when extending his congratulations to ISRO scientists for the triumphant mission of Chandrayaan-3, which successfully touched down on the lunar surface. He said, “I congratulate them on this. When it is time tomorrow for its safe arrival on earth, the whole country should welcome it.”

