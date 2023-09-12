On Monday, September 11, massive clashes erupted in the Pusegaon region of Maharashtra’s Satara district after an individual posted an objectionable post insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The incident resulted in the emergence of communal clashes resulting in the death of two persons.

The Satara police have identified and arrested the accused person who posted the objectionable post causing insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The police have also booked him under the relevant sections of the law. Also, 23 suspects have been arrested who are said to have created mayhem in the village.

Amid the clashes, it has been reported that two individuals have lost their lives while 10-15 other persons have attained severe injuries. However, according to the police official, one person has been declared dead. The Police confirmed the development and stated that the members of two communities clashed in a village following an ‘objectionable’ social media post.

It is believed that the person who posted objectionable posts against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belonged to the minority community. However, no confirmation regarding the same could be obtained from the police source.

Satara police and district administration have declined to reveal the substance and type of the social media post, citing the case’s sensitivity. They also declined to reveal the identification of the dead or the 23 people arrested in connection with the incident so far.

However, OpIndia talked to the DSP Satara office who confirmed that the clashes began on September 10, a day after the ‘objectionable’ social media post was posted. “Media reports say two, but one person has been declared dead and he belongs to the minority community. He is a Muslim. All the suspected individuals have been arrested. Who launched the attack is not yet known. Also, the boy who posted the media post has been taken into custody,” one of the officers from DSP office Satara said.

He meanwhile also added that the fight was between the two communities but now the situation is calm as the internet and other services have been shut down. According to the media reports, some unidentified persons gathered in the main market area of Pusegaon set fire to several houses and shops and caused injuries to around 16-17 persons.

As a precaution, the administration has suspended internet access throughout the district and prohibitory orders have also been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The police meanwhile is said to have filed two police reports in the case- one for posting objectionable post on social media and the other one for threatening, property destruction, and rioting and violence.

Satara Police meanwhile released a statement revealing that “some residents misunderstood the post as communal, posing a law-and-order situation on the ground.” The police have asked the residents to be calm and not believe in any kind of rumors.

Notice issued by Satara Police

At present, as per the ground details obtained by OpIndia, the internet services continue to remain ceased and the police are also patrolling the village of around 5000 houses to ensure peace is maintained in the area. Further investigations are underway.