Two Imphal locals, Hijam Linthoingami (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20), who had gone missing since July 6, 2023, have been reportedly killed as two photographs surfaced online, confirming their tragic demise.

In one of the images that has gone viral, the two students were depicted seated on a grassy area, with two armed men visible in the background. Another picture, circulating across social media platforms, showed the bodies of the two students lying on grass.

In response to this distressing revelation, the state government swiftly announced its commitment to taking decisive action against those responsible. The students were recognized as Hijam Linthoingambi, aged 17, and Phijam Hemjit, aged 20.

Following the circulation of the images online, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh provided assurance to the public, affirming that prompt and resolute measures would be taken against individuals implicated in the abduction and tragic loss of the students.

A statement released by the Chief Minister’s secretariat conveyed, “The state government has become aware that images of the two missing students, Phijam Hemjit, aged 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, aged 17, who disappeared in July 2023, have appeared on social media.”

The statement mentioned, “The state police, working in conjunction with central security agencies, are actively engaged in an investigation to ascertain the details of their disappearance and to uncover those responsible for the tragic demise of the two students. Security forces have initiated search operations to apprehend the culprits.”

In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and HijamLinthoingambi. The government is committed to ensuring justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime.

The Chief Minister’s secretariat conveyed that the government has encouraged the public to remain patient and allow the authorities to manage the investigation.

On September 26, news surfaced that the state government had handed over the investigation regarding the disappearance of the two students to the CBI.

Reports say that the two students were abducted by Kuki militants. Protests have now erupted in the state again following the tragic news about the murder of the two students. Students have taken to the streets demanding justice.

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state of Manipur has already resulted in more than 100 fatalities and thousands of displaced residents.

The first clashes occurred on 3 May following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tensions rose in April as a result of a Manipur High Court decision ordering the state administration to make a decision regarding the Scheduled Tribe status issue.