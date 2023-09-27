Wednesday, September 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsManipur: Two Meitei students who had gone missing since July reportedly killed, images go...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Manipur: Two Meitei students who had gone missing since July reportedly killed, images go viral, CBI to probe

In one of the images that has gone viral, the two students were depicted seated on a grassy area, with two armed men visible in the background. Another picture, circulating across social media platforms, showed the bodies of the two students lying on grass.

OpIndia Staff
The two young students Phijam Hemjit (20) & Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were abducted on July 6.
Phijam Hemjit (20) & Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were missing since July 6, images via Manipur Times and Northeast Affair
11

Two Imphal locals, Hijam Linthoingami (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20), who had gone missing since July 6, 2023, have been reportedly killed as two photographs surfaced online, confirming their tragic demise.

In one of the images that has gone viral, the two students were depicted seated on a grassy area, with two armed men visible in the background. Another picture, circulating across social media platforms, showed the bodies of the two students lying on grass.

In response to this distressing revelation, the state government swiftly announced its commitment to taking decisive action against those responsible. The students were recognized as Hijam Linthoingambi, aged 17, and Phijam Hemjit, aged 20.

Following the circulation of the images online, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh provided assurance to the public, affirming that prompt and resolute measures would be taken against individuals implicated in the abduction and tragic loss of the students.

A statement released by the Chief Minister’s secretariat conveyed, “The state government has become aware that images of the two missing students, Phijam Hemjit, aged 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, aged 17, who disappeared in July 2023, have appeared on social media.”

The statement mentioned, “The state police, working in conjunction with central security agencies, are actively engaged in an investigation to ascertain the details of their disappearance and to uncover those responsible for the tragic demise of the two students. Security forces have initiated search operations to apprehend the culprits.”

 In response to this distressing situation, the government assures the public that swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and HijamLinthoingambi. The government is committed to ensuring justice prevails and will impose severe punishment on any perpetrators found responsible for this heinous crime.

The Chief Minister’s secretariat conveyed that the government has encouraged the public to remain patient and allow the authorities to manage the investigation.

On September 26, news surfaced that the state government had handed over the investigation regarding the disappearance of the two students to the CBI.

Reports say that the two students were abducted by Kuki militants. Protests have now erupted in the state again following the tragic news about the murder of the two students. Students have taken to the streets demanding justice.

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state of Manipur has already resulted in more than 100 fatalities and thousands of displaced residents.

The first clashes occurred on 3 May following a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tensions rose in April as a result of a Manipur High Court decision ordering the state administration to make a decision regarding the Scheduled Tribe status issue.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsManipur students, Meitei students, Meitei Kuki violence
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,465FollowersFollow
29,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com